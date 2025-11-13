Advertisement
6 minutes ago

Delhi Blast Live Updates: Dr Umar Mohammad, alias Dr Umar Un Nabi, who has been identified as the man behind the Delhi blast, was in contact with a Turkiye-based handler codenamed 'Ukasa', according to sources.

A massive blast rocked Delhi on Monday evening when a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car exploded at 6:52 pm near the Red Fort, killing nine people and injuring nearly a dozen others. Visuals from the ground showed damaged vehicles and mangled bodies.

The investigation into the Delhi blast is now in its third day with the anti-terror agency, the National Investigation Agency, leading it. Investigators have taken three doctors from Faridabad's Al-Falah University, where Dr Umar Mohammad also worked, into custody.

Investigators are also tracking the sale and purchase of i20 car used in the blast and tracing its journey ahead of the explosion. 

Helpline Numbers:

  • LNJP Hospital (where most of the injured are admitted): 011-23233400
  • Emergency: 011-23239249
  • AIIMS Trauma Center: 011-26594405
  • Delhi Police Emergency: 112
  • Delhi Police Control Room: 011-22910010 or 011-22910011

Here are latest updates on blast near Delhi's Red Fort:

Nov 13, 2025 07:31 (IST)
How Did Investigating Agencies Find Red Ecosport In Delhi

Investigators on Tuesday revealed that apart from the i20, the suspects in Delhi blast also had red Ford EcoSport car. Cops issued alert that if a car with the number DL10CK0458 is found, it has to be intercepted.

Later in the day, the National Investigation Agency once again arrived at Al-Falah Medical College in Haryana's Faridabad. There they questioned the close associated of Delhi blast suspect Dr Umar Mohammad and other university staff.

During the interrogation, investigators found Dr Umar's driver and assistant suspicious. The driver revealed that the red EcoSport car was parked at his sister's houses in Khandwali, Faridabad.

Nov 13, 2025 07:20 (IST)
Video: CCTV Shows Moment Car Blew Up On Jam-Packed Road Near Red Fort


Two days after a powerful explosion near Delhi's Red Fort killed at least nine people and injured nearly two dozen others, newly surfaced CCTV footage has captured the exact moment a white Hyundai i20 car detonated in the middle of rush-hour traffic.

Nov 13, 2025 07:11 (IST)
DNA Test Confirms Dr Umar Drove i20 That Exploded Near Red Fort: Sources

Dr Umar Mohammad was driving the i20 car that exploded near Red Fort on Monday evening, sources told NDTV, citing the DNA test results. 

Sources said that his DNA sample matched 100 per cent with the DNA of his mother and brother. Umar's DNA was matched with his bones, teeth, and pieces of clothing that were found in the i20 following the blast.

NDTV News
