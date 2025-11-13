Delhi Blast Live Updates: Dr Umar Mohammad, alias Dr Umar Un Nabi, who has been identified as the man behind the Delhi blast, was in contact with a Turkiye-based handler codenamed 'Ukasa', according to sources.

A massive blast rocked Delhi on Monday evening when a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car exploded at 6:52 pm near the Red Fort, killing nine people and injuring nearly a dozen others. Visuals from the ground showed damaged vehicles and mangled bodies.

The investigation into the Delhi blast is now in its third day with the anti-terror agency, the National Investigation Agency, leading it. Investigators have taken three doctors from Faridabad's Al-Falah University, where Dr Umar Mohammad also worked, into custody.

Investigators are also tracking the sale and purchase of i20 car used in the blast and tracing its journey ahead of the explosion.

Helpline Numbers:

LNJP Hospital (where most of the injured are admitted): 011-23233400

Emergency: 011-23239249

AIIMS Trauma Center: 011-26594405

Delhi Police Emergency: 112

Delhi Police Control Room: 011-22910010 or 011-22910011

Here are latest updates on blast near Delhi's Red Fort: