6 Blasts In Delhi NCR On December 6: 'Doctor Module' Had Babri Revenge Plan

Investigators probing the blast near Delhi's iconic Red Fort have unearthed a chilling plan: the suspected terror module involving doctors allegedly linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad had planned blasts at six locations in the National Capital Region on December 6. The date is significant: this was the day when the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya was demolished. The suspected terrorists arrested in connection with the blast have said the date was chosen because they wanted to "avenge the Babri Masjid demolition".

According to top intelligence sources, the members of the suspected terror module have said during interrogation that they had prepared a phase-wise plan to carry out serial blasts in the National Capital Region. Officials have shared details of the five-phase plan:

Phase 1: Formation of the terror module linked with Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind

Phase 2: Procurement of raw material for assembling improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and arranging ammunition, sourced from Nuh and Gurugram in Haryana

Phase 3: Manufacture of lethal chemical IEDs and reconnaissance of potential target locations

Phase 4: Distribution of assembled bombs among members of the module following reconnaissance

Phase 5 (Final): Execution of coordinated bombings across six to seven locations in Delhi,

According to the investigators, the original plan was to carry out the attacks in August this year, but a new date was chosen after operational delay: December 6, the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition.

The 16th-century mosque, believed to have been constructed at the site of Lord Ram's birthplace, was demolished by a mob on December 6, 1992. Following a protracted Supreme Court battle, a new Ram Temple was built at the same location.

For years, Jaish-e-Mohammed has issued threats and called for revenge for the demolition of Babri Masjid, officials have pointed out. In fact, Jaish chief Masood Azhar has pledged to target Ayodhya in his weekly columns.

Nine people were killed and over 20 others were injured when a car exploded near a traffic signal near the Red Fort Metro station. The car was being driven by Dr Umar Mohammed alias Umar un-Nabi, a Kashmiri doctor working at the Al Falah University in Faridabad. The blast took place after 2,900 kg of explosive material, believed to be ammonium nitrate, was recovered during raids in Faridabad and doctors Muzammil Sheikh and Shaheen Shahid were arrested. The doctors are suspected to be part of Jaish's newly formed terror module comprising highly educated professionals.

Investigators have suggested that a plan for a massive attack in the national capital region was afoot and the explosives and arms recovered were amassed to execute it. Umar, the probe has found, panicked after his associates were arrested and carried out the car blast in desperation.