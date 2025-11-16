Delhi Blast LIVE News Updates: It has been nearly a week since the blast near the Red Fort in Delhi killed 13 people and injured many others. The explosion happened at 6.52 pm on Monday in a white coloured Hyundai i20 driven by a Kashmiri doctor, Umar Mohammad, alias Umar Nabi.

He was a doctor at the Al-Falah University in Faridabad, which is currently under the scrutiny of investigative agencies. Besides him, two doctors associated with Al-Falah, Muzammil Ganaei and Shaheen Sayeed, have also been arrested.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch filed two First Information Reports (FIRs) against the university, one under sections related to cheating and another under provisions dealing with forgery.

All gates of the Red Fort Metro Station, which were shut after the blast, reopened this morning.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Delhi Red Fort blast: