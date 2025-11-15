Timeline Of Entire Probe Into White Collar Terrorists Behind Delhi Blast

A snapshot of the entire investigation into the white collar terror module which was busted before they could do any major harm simultaneously has been collated from various sources who spoke to NDTV.

Following the arrests of terror accused doctors, one of them - Umar Mohammad, who was a doctor in Faridabad and on the run - panicked and left Faridabad in an i20 carrying explosives. He eventually came near the Red Fort, where the bomb went off, killing 13.

Here is a timeline of the investigation as narrated by a senior officer who is a part of the probe. The officer requested anonymity.

October 30

The Jammu and Kashmir Police come to Faridabad Police with search warrants. Faridabad Commissioner of Police sends the Crime Branch with the visiting force.

Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie, a doctor, is arrested from Al-Falah University. The police take him to Jammu and Kashmir on a transit remand.

November 8

The Jammu and Kashmir Police return to Haryana and inform local police about intelligence they have on weapons and explosives, based on Muzammil's interrogation.

The police recover an assault rifle, a pistol, three assault-rifle magazines, 83 rounds, two extra pistol magazines, and seven live cartridges from a Swift car on campus.

The car is seized

The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with 12 teams from the Faridabad Crime Branch carry out search operations in the university and surrounding areas, including Dhauj and nearby regions.

November 9

The police recover 358 kg of ready-to-use explosives in 12 suitcases from a room of a building in Dhauj.

They also recover timers, batteries, cutters, detonators, face masks, wigs, wires, and material used for making improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

A bomb squad collects all the material and hands it to the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

November 10

The police recover 2,553 kg of ammonium nitrate - which can also be used in making IEDs - packed in sacks from the house of a man identified as Imam Ishtiyaq in Haryana's Fatehpur Taga.

Searches in the Dhauj house leads to recovery of explosives that are only one step away from being used as a complete bomb.

At 6:52 pm, a blast takes place near the Red Fort in Delhi's Chandni Chowk.

Umar Mohammad, missing since Muzammil's arrest on October 30, is seen on CCTV in Nuh-Mewat region.

The police find an i20 car sold by Royal Car Dealer's Sonu is involved in the case. Sonu is arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell.

November 12

Intelligence says a red Ford EcoSport may come from Faridabad's Khandawali village carrying explosives. Police intercept the car, but find nothing. A forensic test is being done to check for traces of explosives.

November 13

Police seize the Ford EcoSpot.

Wasib, a resident of Dhauj who parked the EcoSport at a certain location, and who kept in touch with the suicide bomber, is arrested. Wasib works as a computer operator at Al-Falah University.

A silver Brezza SUV belonging to terror accused doctor Shaheen Shahid is found on the campus.

National Security Guards (NSG) commandos reach the campus; forensics teams conduct tests and the police seize the Brezza. No suspicious items are found; investigation continues.

November 14

Terror accused Mustaqil, who was also in touch with the suicide bomber, is detained from Sunhera village in Rajasthan's Mewat. Investigators take him into custody. After doing MBBS in China, Mustail worked as an intern at Al-Falah University.