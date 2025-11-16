i20 Behind Blast Near Red Fort Was Seen At Al Falah Varsity Last Month: CCTV

The white Hyundai i20 that exploded near the Red Fort earlier this week was briefly parked at Al Falah University in Faridabad last month, CCTV footage accessed by investigating agencies showed.

The car that was driven by Umar Mohammad alias Umar Nabi at the time of the blast was seen entering the controversial university on October 29 through the main gate.

It left the campus at 2.41pm on October 30, the footage showed.

The Al Falah University has come to light amid an escalating multi-agency probe into the Red Fort blast that claimed 13 lives so far and the activities of individuals linked to the university.

The Crime Branch has lodged two First Information Reports (FIRs) against the varsity under charges of cheating and forgery following regulatory violations reported by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

The action was taken after both statutory bodies highlighted "major irregularities" in the university's functioning.

On Saturday, a police team visited the Okhla office of the university to seek details related to those under scanner.

The white Hyundai i20 exploded at a parking lot near Red Fort on Monday, injuring 20 people. The impact of the blast was so intense that several nearby vehicles were damaged. The area was immediately thrown into chaos as people scrambled to help the injured.

The blast occurred hours after eight people, including three doctors, were arrested and 2,900 kg of explosives seized with the uncovering of a "white collar" terror module involving the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind and spanning Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Born in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in 1989, Mohammad was a doctor at the Al Falah University. Besides Mohammad, Muzammil Ganaie and Shaheen Sayeed - former doctors who are also linked to the varsity - have been arrested. Three hundred and sixty kilograms of ammonium nitrate was recovered from the college.

Sources said Mohammad was allegedly in touch with Ganaie.

In a bid to piece together the precise sequence of events before the blast near Red Fort, the investigators have prepared a detailed list of each vehicle that entered the nearby parking area where the exploded car was stationed for three hours, the sources said earlier.