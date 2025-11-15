New Photograph Shows Delhi Suicide Bomber Umar Mohammad In Doctor's Attire

Umar Mohammad, the terrorist who carried out a suicide car bomb attack near Delhi's Red Fort, was seen on CCTV in a doctor's attire. The footage was taken from a shop in Haryana's Faridabad, the same town where a module of white collar terrorists linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) was busted.

He was seen carrying two mobile phones in the new CCTV footage.

Mohammad was behind the wheels of a white Hyundai i20 car that exploded near a traffic stop in Old Delhi, killing 13. Born in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in 1989, he was a doctor at the Al-Falah Medical College in Faridabad, which is under investigation now with several other doctors facing terror charges.

Using CCTV footage, the police have mapped the entire route that he took as he drove to Delhi's Chandni Chowk on November 10. His identity was confirmed after a DNA test.

Investigators continue to look for more CCTV footage to piece together the terror plot. While he worked at Al Falah University, he bought the i20 from a dealer in the city on October 29. He had taken it out for a pollution check the same day and then parked it for the next 12 days.

The arrest of doctors, Mujammil Shakeel and Adil Rather, and other accused had led to the recovery of 2,900 kg of explosives from Faridabad. This caused Mohammad to panic, and he fled the city in the i20.

Fleeing Faridabad, he first reached Firozpur Jhirka via Mewat in Haryana. He then took the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. He spent the night at a dhaba and slept in the car. The next morning, he returned to Delhi. CCTV cameras spotted him crossing the Badarpur toll at 8:13 am on Monday.

Mohammad has been seen on CCTV at around 50 locations in Delhi, suggesting he had travelled around the city from morning till 3 pm.

In Delhi, he was first spotted in the east district. He then travelled to the Ring Road in the central district and then to the north district. He stopped in Ashok Vihar in north west district, supposedly for a meal.

Sources said he then visited a mosque in the central district before he finally came to a parking lot near the Red Fort at 3.19 pm.