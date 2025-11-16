'Mother Of Satan' Behind Delhi Blast? Unstable Explosive In Forensics Focus

An extremely volatile explosive, infamously known as the 'Mother of Satan,' was likely used in the blast that ripped through the heart of the national capital a week ago, investigators suspect. Triacetone triperoxide (TATP) can explode simply due to heat, without any detonator, officials said, with forensic experts now trying to confirm if it was indeed TATP behind the deadly blast.

The cops earlier suspected the use of ammonium nitrate in the blast in an i20 car near the Red Fort on November 10, which left 13 people dead and nearly two dozen injured. Umar Mohammad, a doctor with alleged links to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group, was driving the car when it exploded.

The probe teams believe Umar was aware of the unstable nature of TATP before he entered the crowded locality—the site of the blast was next to Chandni Chowk, one of the most densely populated areas in Old Delhi.

The 'Mother of Satan'

Experts describe TATP as extremely sensitive. Friction, pressure, or rising temperature—any change in physical environment can destabilise the trimer and trigger an explosion. It needs no detonator, unlike ammonium nitrate, which is both chemically and thermally stable and needs external detonation.

The explosive came to be known as 'Mother of Satan' due to its wide usage by illegal bomb-makers across the world. Traces of the compound had been found after the 2017 Barcelona attacks, 2015 Paris attacks, 2017 Manchester bombing, and 2016 Brussels bombings, with the makers of such explosives believed to have received some form of terrorist training.

TATP Used In Delhi Blast?

The explosion site shows damage patterns consistent with TATP, which is known for its powerful shockwaves. The forensic teams are now analysing the residue to confirm the presence of TATP. The blast's intensity suggests the explosive was either exposed to heat or destabilised inside the vehicle. It is being examined whether it went off accidentally while being transported for its use in an even larger terror operation.

The investigators are also trying to find out how Umar had sourced the chemicals needed to make TATP, since it requires multiple ingredients. Whether he had the support from a wider network or if others were involved in preparing the explosive is also being probed. The police and central agencies are reviewing the digital trails, movement logs, and communication history to map Umar's activities before the blast.

The sequence of events on November 10, reconstructed by the officers, indicates that Umar drove through the busy lanes of Old Delhi for a long duration before the explosion. If TATP presence is confirmed, it also needs to be probed how the compound remained stable in the car for several hours before detonating.

Three of Umar's colleagues, Shaheen Saeed, Muzammil Shakeel, and Adil Rather, all doctors at the Al Falah University in Faridabad, have been arrested in connection with the blast, and a probe is underway to determine if they were planning to execute a serial blast across the National Capital Region (NCR).

The police recovered nearly 3,000 kg of explosives and bomb-making materials from houses rented by the suspects, indicating a nefarious design that was being prepared by the Jaish-linked terror module. A rifle and ammunition were also found in Saeed's car, with her recent passport verification pointing to her potential plans to flee the country.