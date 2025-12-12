Red Fort Blast: Delhi Court Sends 3 Doctors, Preacher To 12 Days Jail

A Delhi court on Friday remanded three doctors and a preacher who were arrested in connection with the November 10 Red Fort blast case to 12 days of judicial custody.

Another accused Dr Bilal Naseer Malla was also produced before Principal and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna to authenticate his voice sample.

The four accused -- Dr Muzammil Ganai, Dr Adeel Rather, Dr Shaheena Saeed and Maulvi Irfan Ahmed Wagay -- were produced before the expiry of their four-day NIA custody granted on December 8.

Mediapersons were barred from covering the court proceedings, which were held under tight security in and around the Patiala House district court premises.

Till now, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made eight arrests in the case, which is linked to a 'white collar' terror module busted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Dr Bilal Naseer Malla, a resident of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, is the eighth accused arrested so far. The NIA team arrested the doctor from Delhi on December 9, calling him a key accused in the conspiracy.

"As per NIA investigations, Bilal had knowingly harboured the dead accused Umar Un Nabi by providing him logistical support. He is also accused of destruction of evidence related to the terrorist attack," the agency stated earlier on December 9.

"The agency continues to pursue various leads in connection with the suicide bombing, and has been conducting searches across states in coordination with the respective police forces to identify and track the others involved in the gruesome attack," the agency said in a statement earlier.

Dr Umar Un Nabi was driving the explosive-laden i20 car that detonated outside the Red Fort on November 10, killing 15 people and injuring several others.

PTI had earlier reported that the sophisticated terror module spearheaded by a group of doctors had been actively scouting for a suicide bomber since last year, with Umar being the alleged key planner.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)