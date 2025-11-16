Al Falah University To Red Fort: 40 Cameras Captured Car Used In Delhi Blast

Al Falah University, India Gate, Connaught Place, Lodhi Road... the parking near Red Fort - these were among the many places that the prime accused in the Delhi blast case travelled to from October 29 to November 10 before the explosion in the crowded Chandni Chowk area. The investigators have used footage from 40 cameras to stitch together the entire route of the accused, Umar Nabi, from the time he entered the university on October 29. The institution has been under the scanner of probe agencies ever since many doctors involved in a terror module were found to be associated with it.

The reconstruction includes every checkpoint he crossed, all parking entries and each location he visited or halted at.

Through the footage, the police have learned that the Hyundai i20 - the car used in the blast - passed through several sensitive and VVIP areas in the national capital before and on the day of the blast.

The footage revealed that Umar Nabi drove the car to Kartavya Path and Shahjahan Road, only five to ten minutes away from the Prime Minister's residence in Lok Kalyan Marg. The car was also seen near Rail Bhawan - the headquarters of the Indian Railways - at Raisina Road, and Connaught Place.

The footage, reported to be from October 29 to November 10 (the day the blast occurred), showed the car travelling from Haryana's Faridabad to Nuh and then to various locations in Delhi.

The other areas where the car was captured on CCTVs were Mayur Vihar, Chilla Village, Ashram Chowk, Nizamuddin, Kartavya Path, Sunhari Bagh, Tughlaq Road, Lodhi Road, Aurobindo Marg, Ramlila Maidan, Delhi Gate, and Daryaganj.

The car was also seen at the Khalilpur toll in Haryana at 12:46 am on the intervening night of November 9 and 10.

On the night of October 29, the car with Nabi behind the wheel entered Al Falah University. The next afternoon, he called a mechanic and compounder to the parking lot.

Soon after, the i20 car left the university premises.

On the day of the blast, the car was seen near Mayur Vihar around 8.45 am. He then went to a CNG pump near Chilla village.

The car was seen near Ashram Chowk around 9 am. Within a short time, it was then seen around Nizamuddin, India Gate, Railway Bhavan, and the outer circle of Connaught Place.

After this, the car was seen near Turkman Gate at around 2.15 pm, then it was seen moving towards Ramlila Maidan and Delhi Gate.

Around 3.30 pm, he parked the car in the parking lot near the Red Fort. He left at 6.42 pm, just minutes before the blast near a traffic signal on a jam-packed road.

The police are also trying to trace dozens of vehicles parked near the i20 car in the hours leading up to the explosion.

They are preparing a detailed log of each vehicle entering the Sunehri Masjid parking area during that three-hour window. It includes registration details, entry-exit timings, driver identities and vehicle ownership particulars.