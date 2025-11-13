Severed Arm Found On Shop's Roof, 1,000 Feet Away From Delhi Blast Site

Monday evening's explosion near the Red Fort, Delhi, killed nine people and injured 20 others. The explosion, which happened at 6.52 pm, was so intense that the severed arm of a person was found nearly 300 metres (1,000 feet) from the blast site.

A 12-second-long video shows the severed arm on the top of a shop at the Lajpat Rai Market, which is opposite the Red Fort Corridor. The arm, which was up to the forearm level, was seen lying on the shop's roof.

High-Grade Explosives Used In Blast

High-grade explosives were used in Monday's explosion, an official from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) earlier said. One of the explosive samples collected from the Delhi blast site is believed to be more powerful than ammonium nitrate.

More than 40 samples, including two cartridges, live ammunition, and explosives, were collected by the FSL team from the blast site.

The official said preliminary analysis showed that one of the explosive samples appears to be ammonium nitrate.

"The second explosive sample is believed to be more powerful than ammonium nitrate. Its exact composition will be confirmed after a detailed forensic examination," the official added.

Cross-Injury Pattern Observed On Victims' Bodies

Experts from the forensic department of the Maulana Azad Medical College said that a cross-injury pattern was observed on some of the bodies of the victims.

A cross-injury pattern means that people collided with a wall or the ground due to the explosion's impact.

The forensic report said that some of the victims showed signs of damage in the lungs, ears, and abdomen.

