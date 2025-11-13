Delhi Blast Plot And The Poster That Exposed Jaish Terror Module

Amid investigations into the Delhi blast, the poster put up in Srinagar that led to the uncovering of a network of doctors linked to the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed has surfaced. In October, one of the arrested doctors, Adeel Ahmad Rather, was seen putting up the poster that warned of big attacks on security forces and "outsiders" in Kashmir.

"I hope you all are well and will act on what we have conveyed to you. We have been watching for some time but you are involved in the same sins. Therefore, we want to say that you should stop doing what you are doing against the Shariah, otherwise our action will be severe," the poster, originally in Urdu, reads.

The poster is an open call to people to 'come back to the fold' or face strict action.

Posters Surface In Srinagar

On October 19, these posters of Jaish were found at different locations in Bunpora Nowgam. A case was registered under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Explosive Substances Act, and the Arms Act, and an investigation began.

"The investigation has revealed a white-collar terror ecosystem, involving radicalised professionals and students in contact with foreign handlers, operating from Pakistan and other countries," the Jammu and Kashmir police said.

First Arrest In Saharanpur

The Jammu and Kashmir police scanned CCTV footage of areas where the Jaish posters appeared in Srinagar. The police identified Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, who worked at the Government Medical College in Anantnag till October last year before moving to Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Adeel was arrested on October 27, and an assault rifle was recovered from his locker in the Government Medical College.

Jammu And Kashmir To UP To Haryana

During the investigation into the posters, the name of one Muzammil Shakeel, a doctor working at the Al-Falah Medical College in Haryana's Faridabad, also emerged. Dr Muzammil Shakeel lived on the college campus but had also rented two homes outside.

The Jammu and Kashmir police, along with the Haryana police raided these homes and found 12 suitcases packed with explosive material, suspected to be ammonium nitrate.

Collectively, the cops recovered nearly 2,900 kg of explosives.

The arrests of Adeel and Muzammil, close aides of Umar Mohammad, another doctor at the Al-Falah University, are said to have triggered the Delhi blast on November 10.

