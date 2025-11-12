Sample Taken From Delhi Blast Site More Powerful Than Ammonium Nitrate: Sources

Not just ammonium nitrate, high-grade explosives were also used in the blast that occurred near the Red Fort in Delhi, an official from the Forensic Science Laboratory said. One of the explosive samples collected from the Delhi blast site is believed to be more powerful than ammonium nitrate.

Over 40 samples, including two cartridges, a live ammunition, and explosives, have been collected by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team from the blast site.

According to a preliminary analysis, one of the explosive samples appears to be ammonium nitrate, officials said.

"The second explosive sample is believed to be more powerful than ammonium nitrate. Its exact composition will be confirmed after a detailed forensic examination," an official said.

Ammonium nitrate - formula NH4NO3 - is an odourless, white crystalline chemical widely used as a fertiliser. However, it is also a powerful oxidiser that, under the right conditions, can cause an explosion resulting in fires that burn at high temperatures for sustained periods.

Ammonium nitrate by itself is not considered an explosive.

It needs to be mixed with a secondary substance and triggered by an external detonation that gives off immense heat to explode. In the case of the Delhi blast, fuel oil, which is a petroleum-based product, is said to have been used as a secondary substance.

Impact Of Delhi Blast

A powerful explosion in the Old Delhi area occurred around 6:52 pm on Monday when a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car exploded at a traffic stop near the Red Fort Metro Station gate number 1. The blast took nine lives and left nearly two dozen people injured. Visuals from the ground showed damaged vehicles and mangled bodies.

A cross-injury pattern was observed on the bodies of some of the victims, according to experts from the forensic department of Maulana Azad Medical College. A cross-injury pattern means that people collided with a wall or the ground due to the impact of the blast. This resulted in broken bones and head injuries in many of the bodies, experts said.

According to the forensic report, some of the blast victims showed signs of damage in the lungs, ears, and abdomen, indicating that the blast occurred at a very close range.

No fragments of conventional explosives were found either on the bodies or their clothing. Preliminary investigations indicate that a new or modified explosive material may have been used in the blast.

IED Was Assembled Improperly: Sources

An initial assessment of the blast site has revealed that the suspect may have assembled the improvised explosive device (IED) improperly, top intelligence sources told NDTV on Tuesday. This, according to the sources, limited the impact.

The Jammu and Kashmir police, along with the Haryana police, busted a "white-collar" terror module on Monday and arrested Dr Muzammil Shakeel and Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, close aides of the suspect Dr Umar Mohammad. The police also seized 2,900 kg of explosives and weapons such as assault rifles and pistols. This, according to sources, triggered Dr Umar Mohammad to carry out the blast.

