Faridabad Car Dealer Who Sold i20 Used In Delhi Blast Taken Into Custody

Sonu, a car dealer from Haryana, has been detained for questioning in the Delhi blast case. Sonu was allegedly involved in the sale of the Hyundai car that exploded near the Red Fort on Monday evening, killing at least nine people and leaving 20 others injured.

Sonu, the owner of Royal Car Zone, has been handed over to Delhi Police, Haryana Police confirmed.

Royal Car Zone deals in the sale and purchase of used cars, and also offers finance. It has its office in Sector 37 of Faridabad, Haryana.

According to sources, Sonu reportedly dealt with the sale of the car to Dr Umar Mohammad, a suspected suicide bomber in the Delhi blast case. CCTV footage dated 29 October shows the vehicle getting a pollution test done at a petrol pump close to Royal Car Zone's office.

Investigations suggest the car was bought and sold seven times. According to sources, the car was sold by one Salman, a resident of Gurugram to a man named Devender in Okhla in March 2025.

Subsequently, Devender sold it to a man from Ambala.

From Ambala, the car reached Pulwama, where links between Aamir Rashid, Tariq Malik and Umar Rashid emerged. The three were arrested on Monday.

Investigations revealed that Aamir had given the car to Umar Mohammad. In one image, Aamir is seen holding the car key, probably taken after he bought the car.

Both Aamir and Tariq are being questioned by the Delhi Police team.

Who Was Dr Umar Mohammad?

Born in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on 24 February 1989, Umar Mohammad was a doctor at the Al Falah Medical College in Faridabad. He received his MD (Medicine) from Government Medical College (GMC) in Srinagar and served as a senior resident at GMC Anantnag, before being transferred to Faridabad.

Body parts and hand fragments have been found in the damaged vehicle. DNA testing will now be conducted to determine whether the body belongs to Umar Mohammad.

All About Delhi Blast

At 6.52 pm on Monday, a white Hyundai i20 car pulled up to a red light at Subhas Marg, a crowded part of old Delhi, and exploded within seconds, Delhi Police chief Satish Golcha told reporters. The intensity of the blast was such that 22 nearby vehicles were also engulfed in fire, and people were thrown around. It took 15 fire engines half an hour to bring the blaze under control. The visuals from the ground showed mangled bodies lying around.

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir police, along with Haryana police, busted a "white-collar" terror module and arrested Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather and Dr Mujammil Shakil, close aides of Dr Umar Mohammad. The police also seized 2,900 kg of explosives and weapons such as assault rifles and pistols. This, according to sources, triggered Dr Umar Mohammad to carry out a blast.

