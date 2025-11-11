1st Pic Of Delhi Blast Suspect Surfaces, He Parked Car Near Red Fort For 3 Hours

First picture of Dr Umar Mohammad, suspected to be the suicide bomber in Delhi blast case, has emerged. Dr Umar owned the white Hyundai i20 car that exploded near the Red Fort on Monday evening killing at least nine people and injuring 20 others. NDTV has accessed the first picture of the alleged suicide bomber.

Dr Umar from South Kashmir's Pulwama is the aide of Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather and Dr Mujammil Shakil, the two doctors who were arrested on Monday in the “white collar” terror module that was busted by the police teams of Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana.

Dr Umar escaped from Faridabad after he came to know about the arrest of his accomplices. He reportedly panicked and triggered blast. He planned the attack with two more associates and planted a detonator in the car, sources said.

How Delhi Blast Was Executed

CCTV video and images show the white Hyundai i20 car that exploded near the Red Fort. The vehicle - with the number plate HR 26CE7674 - was parked in the parking lot near the fort for over three hours, entering at 3:19 pm and leaving around 6:30 pm, according to sources.

Initial investiagtion indicates that the car used in the attack changed hands multiple times. According to the sources, the car was sold by Salman to Devender in March 2025. Subsequently, it exchanged hands from Devender to Aamir on October 29. From Aamir, it reached Dr Umar Mohammad.

Tariq was also privy to the exchange of the car. Both Aamir and Tariq are being questioned by the Delhi Police team.

How Did Dr Umar Mohammad Get The Car