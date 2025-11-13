DNA Test Confirms Dr Umar Drove i20 That Exploded Near Red Fort: Sources

Dr Umar Mohammad drove the i20 car that exploded near Red Fort, claiming nine lives and injuring 20 people on Monday evening, sources told NDTV, citing the DNA test results. The explosion occurred at 6.52 pm on Monday. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has now taken over the investigation.

Dr Mohammad was working as a senior doctor at the Al Falah University in Faridabad. Sources said that his DNA sample matched 100 per cent with the DNA of his mother and brother. Umar's DNA was matched with his bones, teeth, and pieces of clothing that were found in the i20 following the blast.

READ: CCTV Shows Moment Car Blew Up On Jam-Packed Road Near Red Fort

Earlier, Umar's mother was detained in Pulwama for the DNA testing. "We have taken the mother of the suspect to collect DNA samples in order to match them with the parts found at the scene of the blast," a police official told the news agency PTI.

Moreover, Umar's mother and his two brothers were also detained for questioning on Monday night, after the explosion.

READ: All The Updates Of The Aftermath Of The Delhi Blast

The blast came hours after the Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered nearly 3,000 kg of explosives from two residential buildings in Faridabad in Haryana. The police arrested Dr Mujammil Shakeel, who emerged as a key link in a "white-collar" terrorist ecosystem involving radicalised professionals.

READ: Terror-Accused Doctor's Life Decoded By Ex-Husband, Father And Brother

Shakeel was also employed with the Al Falah Medical College. His arrest came after Dr Adil Rather, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, was arrested for putting up posters supporting the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed in Srinagar.

Umar Mohammad, who owned the i20, reportedly panicked following the arrests of Shakeel and Rather and triggered the blast near the Red Fort. Both Shakeel and Rather have been linked to Monday's explosion.