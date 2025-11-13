New Video Shows Delhi Bomber In Mask At Toll Booth, Big Bag Inside i20 Car

A fresh CCTV footage has emerged of Dr Umar Mohammad, who drove the Hyundai i20 that exploded near Red Fort, from a toll plaza at Delhi-Haryana border.

A 79-second clip from November 19 shows Mohammad, who worked at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, arriving at the toll booth at 8.02am. Wearing a black mask, he seems to be the sole occupant of the white vehicle.

In the video, he is seen handing over cash to the toll booth operator - intensifying speculation that he refrained from using any digital device before the blast. Earlier, sources said Mohammad's phone remained switched off for 10 days before the blast, in a possible bid to avoid getting traced.

A big bag can also be spotted in the rear seat of the vehicle.

🔴#BREAKING | CCTV footage from Faridabad toll plaza captures the moment bomber Umar entered Delhi



Brother of one of the detainees Maulana Ishteyaque of Al Falah mosque, who was arrested by Jammu and Kashmir police speaks to NDTV@VedikaS @AaquilJameel pic.twitter.com/0lDnqNmmEZ — NDTV (@ndtv) November 13, 2025

On Monday evening, a white Hyundai i20 exploded near Red Fort, injuring 20 people.

The impact of the blast was so intense that several nearby vehicles were damaged. The area was immediately thrown into chaos as people scrambled to help the injured.

Investigators later traced a second vehicle -- a red Ford EcoSport -- to Faridabad. However, a third car, suspected to be a Maruti Brezza, is also under the scanner.

The DNA test of samples collected from the Red Fort blast site has confirmed that Dr Umar Nabi was driving the car that exploded, sources said. Umar was a key member of a "white collar" terror module busted earlier this week. He hails from Koil village in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

The blast came hours after police busted the terror module with links to proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, and arrested eight people, including three doctors.

Around 3,000 kilograms of ammonium nitrate, potassium chlorate and sulphur were seized after police busted the terror module, which spanned across Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Following the blast, the area around the historic monument has been cordoned off, with police and forensic teams conducting searches to gather evidence. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday said that the Lal Quila metro station will remain closed till further notice due to security reasons.