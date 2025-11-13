After i20, EcoSport, Focus On A Brezza As Agencies Probe Delhi Blast

As the investigation into the Delhi blast deepens, security agencies have now identified another car that was part of the chilling plan to carry out attacks in the national capital. This car, sources said, is a Maruti Suzuki Brezza and may have been used for conducting a recce of targets or for an escape plan.

This is the fourth car linked to the suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad module, which comprised doctors and operated from Faridabad. This module came to light during a massive explosives recovery. Shortly after the huge haul, a blast in Old Delhi left 13 dead and over 20 injured. The probe into the blast found a connection between the module operating from Faridabad.

The four cars investigators have identified as part of the plan include a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire that belonged to Dr Shaheen Saeed, who was arrested after assault rifles and ammunition were recovered from her car. This car, sources have found, was also used by Muzammil, who allegedly rented the rooms where the explosives were kept. Shaheen and Muzammil, both in custody, were working at the Al-Falah University in Faridabad.

The second car part of the plan is the Hyundai i20 that blew up near the Red Fort Metro Station. This was bought on October 29 by Dr Umar Mohammed alias Umar un-Nabi, who was driving it on Monday evening and triggered the blast. Umar was Muzammil and Shaheen's colleague at Al-Falah.

Another car linked to Umar and suspected to be part of a terror plot was recovered at Khandwali in Faridabad. This is a Red EcoSport, and sources say they have found traces of ammonium nitrate, a chemical used in bomb-making, in the car. Investigators suspect this car may have been used to transport the chemical. This red car was also registered in Umar's name.

The Brezza, it is learnt, belonged to Shaheen and was parked in the building she lived in as a resident doctor. The car was found parked there. Shaheen, it is learnt, recently bought the car and had also treated her colleagues for the new buy.

Security agencies suspect that the suspected terror module had a plan to rig all the cars with explosives and then target multiple locations in the Delhi NCR region. While this was done for i20, the module was busted before it could prep the other cars, sources in the probe agencies said.