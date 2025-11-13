"Delhi Blast Clearly A Terror Attack": Rubio Lauds India's "Measured" Probe

The United States has said that the car blast near the Red Fort in Delhi -- which claimed the lives of at least nine people -- was "clearly" a "terrorist attack". US Secretary of State Marco Rubio praised New Delhi's professionalism in handling the probe into the blast and said the country's actions have been measured and cautious.

"The Indians need to be commended. They've been very measured, cautious and very professional in how they're carrying out this investigation. That investigation continues. It clearly was a terrorist attack. It was a car loaded with highly explosive materials that detonated and killed a lot of people," Rubio said while addressing the media, responding to a query on India declaring the Delhi blast a "terror incident".

He added that India was doing a "very good job of carrying out an investigation, and I think when they have facts, they'll release those facts."

The US Secretary of State noted that he offered "help" to India during his conversation with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar after the blast but added that India is "very capable" of handling the investigation and doesn't need help.

"We are aware of the potential it has, and we spoke a little about it today – the potential it has to become something broader. We are going to wait to see what the investigation reveals. We have offered to help, but I think they are very capable of these investigations. They don't need our help, and they are doing a good job," he said.

Jaishankar and Rubio met on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers' meet in Canada. During their discussion, Rubio expressed condolences for the lives lost in the recent Delhi blast. The meeting also covered bilateral ties along with global developments.

The Blast

India said on Wednesday that a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort this week was a "terrorist incident". The blast was the first significant security incident since a shooting attack in late April left 26 civilians dead at a tourist site in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

"The country has witnessed a heinous terror incident, perpetrated by anti-national forces," said a cabinet statement, formally designating the nature of Monday's blast for the first time.

The explosion came hours after security forces said they had arrested a gang and seized nearly 3,000 kilograms of explosive materials and assault rifles. Police said the men were linked with Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Home Minister Amit Shah, after chairing security talks following the blast, said he had instructed officials "to hunt down each and every culprit behind this incident".

"Everyone involved in this act will face the full wrath of our agencies," he added in a statement.