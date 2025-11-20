"Intellectuals More Dangerous": Police To Top Court On 2020 Riots Accused

While arguing against the bail petitions by 2020 Delhi riots accused Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid and others, the Delhi Police compared them to terrorists behind the November 10 Red Fort blast, which killed 13 people.

Appearing for Delhi Police, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju argued that the "so-called intellectuals" are a larger threat to national security than the uneducated terrorist on ground. He went on to say that the dangers they pose to national security have been demonstrated in what happened at Red Fort, wherein a white collar terror module involving several doctors was unearthed during a probe.

"I must point out, intellectuals when they guide and become terrorists, they become more dangerous than those working on the ground. These are the real threat, and because of state support and subsidies, they become doctors and activists. These types of activists are dangerous. There is a narrative made that he's an intellectual when bail applications are filed," Raju argued.

Raju went on to say that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests were in fact a red herring. He added that the real purpose of the CAA protests was a regime change and economic strangulation of the country.

Raju also played a video of Imam's speech, where he had made controversial statements calling for a "Chakkajam" in all Indian cities, adding that Muslims must unite to cut off the 'chicken neck' (West Bengal's Siliguri corridor) area connecting the north east from the mainland. The video also showed Imam calling for the disruption of supplies of essentials to Delhi, and paralysing the government. The video further showed Imam saying, "Court ko uski naani yaad aajayegi, court aapka hamdard nahi hai (the court will face trouble, it is not your sympathiser)".

Raju said Imam is an engineering graduate, and yet not practicing his profession but indulging in anti-national activities.

The Delhi Police also read out Khalid's Amravati speech, which allegedly made mentions of triple talaq and abrogation of Article 370, among other topics.

Saying that this was an attempt by them to bring about a regime change, Raju pointed out that the protests were organised keeping in mind US President Donald Trump's February 2020 visit.

Raju added that a false narrative is being created on social media in support of the "so-called intellectuals" without knowing the entire truth.

When Raju claimed that Imam gave a call for the violent protest, the Bench questioned if he had used the word "violent" and pointed out that the entire video was not played in court. Raju responded that the police is not shying away from the fact that the entire tape was not played as it's very long.

"Sharjeel Imam says it's not an innocuous dharna or protest. He says it is a violent protest and you should separate Assam from India. He says you should take laathis. He says it's an issue of four countries - Bangladesh, Nepal, etc. He mentions about the Chicken's Neck near Arunachal Pradesh," police said in court.

The Supreme Court will resume hearing the matter on Friday.