Centre Issues Media Advisory For Delhi Suicide Blast Coverage

The Union government, on Tuesday, issued an advisory to all private satellite television channels to exercise restraint while telecasting news relating to the Delhi Red Fort attack.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in its advisory, has said that it has come to its notice that some news channels have been broadcasting content related to alleged persons involved in Red Fort blasts, justifying their acts of violence, as well as information videos on how to make explosive material.

Such broadcasts may inadvertently encourage or incite violence, disrupt public order, and pose risks to national security, the advisory also noted.

All television channels are advised to exercise the highest level of discretion and sensitivity while reporting on such matters, it said.

"Broadcasters must ensure strict compliance with the Programme and Advertising Code under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995. Such broadcasts may violate the Cable Television Network Rules, specifically Rules 6(1)(d), 6(1)(e), and 6(l)(h)," it noted.

In the aftermath of the Delhi Red Fort blast carried out by the Jaish-e-Mohammad module in Faridabad, the Intelligence agencies have been tracking propaganda material online.

During the various security review meetings, top officials have suggested that it is important to monitor the news flow as well as the propaganda material that is being put out online.

Several Pakistan-based social media accounts are spreading fake news online with the intention of radicalising the Indian youth.

They tend to use clips from television channels selectively to put out a fake narrative.

The Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) has been looking to carry out a massive recruitment drive across the country and also set up modules that are similar to the ones that were present in Faridabad.

Investigations into the Delhi blasts are ongoing, and it has been ascertained that it was the Jaish-e-Mohammad's Faridabad module that executed the attack that claimed more than 13 human lives.

