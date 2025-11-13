Video: Angered By Honking, Bengaluru Man Runs Over Family Of 3 On Scooter

Police have arrested a man who rammed a two-wheeler carrying a family of three in Bengaluru with his car and drove off.

The incident occurred near MS Ramaiah Hospital last month when a couple and their child were on a scooter. 23-year-old Sukruth, who was at the wheel of his car, rammed the scooter at a high speed.

The scooter jumped over the divider, leaving the family injured. While the woman sustained injuries in her hand, head and shoulder, the man suffered from rib injuries. They were rushed to the hospital by bystanders.

Police tracked down Sukruth by analysing the CCTV footage from the spot and later arrested him. He was booked under relevant sections for rash driving, causing injuries and fleeing the scene.

Sukruth had allegedly rammed the scooter as he was angered over the two-wheeler's rider honking at him at a previous signal.