Expert Explains How Deep Sleep Helps Strengthen The Immune System

In a time when the wellness market is overrun with dietary supplements, nutritional products, and immunity boosters, wellness expert Luke Coutinho urges people not to ignore the most straightforward and effective immune enhancer - deep sleep. In his recent Instagram post, Luke emphasises that sleep is the body's most natural and efficient defence mechanism, even though vitamins, minerals, and lifestyle modifications do contribute to immunity.

"Just one night of deep sleep can train your immune system to fight viruses, bacteria, germs, and all of the bad stuff within your body," Luke says in the video.

However, lack of sleep has been associated with a weakened immune system, making the body more susceptible to bacterial infections, viruses, flu, and common colds.

"You can chase as many foods and nutraceuticals and supplements that you want to boost your immune system. But the easiest way to boost your immune system... is deep sleep," Luke adds.

"Keep it simple ... I don't have a problem with that it's great when needed ... but don't forget sleep is your most powerful medicine for the immune system and everything," the wellness coach mentions in the caption.

According to Luke, other immune-boosting factors like consistent exercise, a diet rich in zinc and vitamin C, and appropriate supplementation under supervision are also very important.

Another important component is stress management. Long-term stress is known to impair the immune system, increasing the body's vulnerability to disease. However, sleep continues to be the most neglected component by most people despite these factors.

During sickness, fatigue and drowsiness are natural processes that encourage the body to heal. However, many people ignore these warning signs and continue relying on medicines or supplements, which often leads to long-term health problems.

"We think we'll take some more vitamin C and zinc and move on with life, and then we continuously get more and more sick," Luke adds.

He stresses that deep sleep and rest should be treated as a prescription. "Rest and deep sleep are on my prescription for most people to get their immune system strong," Luke concludes.

Recharging your immunity and preventing recurrent illness can be achieved with just one night of deep, undisturbed sleep or even a full day of rest.

Supplements and healthy habits are important, but nothing can replace the restorative properties of deep sleep. Making deep sleep a priority may be the easiest and most economical method to maintain the body's immunity.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.