Is Diet Soda A Healthy Choice? Potential Side Effects You Must Know

Diet soda is a popular beverage which may seem healthy and refreshing. Often marketed as healthier alternatives to regular sodas, the diet, zero or low-calorie versions contain artificial sweeteners such as aspartame, cyclamates, saccharin, acesulfame-k, or sucralose. While they can be enjoyed in moderation, there are several factors to consider regarding daily consumption. Diet sodas are typically low in calories and sugar, but they also lack nutrient content. Studies have highlighted the adverse effects of artificial sweeteners. Keep reading as we explain the potential side effects of consuming diet soda.

Side effects of diet soda

1. Disrupts gut health

Some studies suggest that consuming artificial sweeteners, like aspartame and sucralose, may affect gut health and could be linked to intense sugar cravings, potentially leading to weight gain long-term.

2. Bone health

Diet soda contains several compounds that may negatively affect bone health and lead to bone loss. There is some evidence that excessive consumption of diet sodas may decrease bone density, particularly in women.

3. Metabolic effects

Contrary to popular belief, diet soda cannot help with weight loss and could potentially lead to weight gain due to changes in metabolism and insulin sensitivity.

4. Dental problems

Enamel erosion is a common side effect of drinking sodas. Diet sodas too can lead to enamel erosion over time.

If you want to drink diet soda safely, enjoy it in moderation. However, swapping it for healthier alternatives like sparkling water, infused water, herbal teas, and coconut can be good for your health in many ways.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.