Nutritionist Explains Why Your Child Is A Picky Eater And How To Deal With The Situation

Struggle with kids being picky eaters at home? This is one of the key challenges parents face worldwide. It's not just about being fussy or stubborn. Instead, it's a sign of several underlying issues. But worry not. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra explored the real reasons behind picky eating in kids and key solutions. In a video shared on Instagram, she said, “If your child is a picky eater or a fussy eater, it might be there for a reason and not just because they're trying to be difficult.”

Highlighting the underlying issues, she further wrote in the caption of the video, “Picky eating isn't bad behaviour. It's biology asking for support. When a child constantly refuses foods, reacts strongly to textures, or eats only a few 'safe' items, the issue is often not attitude or discipline.”

Gut microbiome imbalance: The nutritionist explains, “If they have bad bacteria in the system, even the normal food, the smell, and the texture will seem too much.”

Calling it the gut–brain connection, Lovneet explains how the two pivotal organs of the body communicate through the vagus nerve. However, when the gut microbiome lacks diversity or is imbalanced, it alters neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine. This directly affects appetite, taste perception, and interest in food.

What further adds to this are -

Sensory overload occurs when the texture, smell, and colour of the food become unpleasant.

Children may feel stressed or pressured in feeding environments, and

Nutritional deficiencies: Key nutrients that are required for the body's overall healthy functioning are vitamin D, B12, zinc, and iron. All of these lead to kids feeling the foods genuinely unpleasant or overwhelming. She notes, “That's why forcing bites, bribing, or 'just try it' often backfires.”

She notes that stress increases cortisol, which suppresses appetite, leading to increased aversion.

What is the solution? Lovneet answers, “So if you're trying to feed your kids a variety of food and they are rejecting it, then look for other things in their system.” The nutritionist also talked about certain ways of dealing with such situations -

Rebuilding microbiome diversity with small, regular amounts of fermented foods

Supporting sensory adaptation by introducing one texture at a time

Checking and correcting key nutrient deficiencies

Creating calm, pressure-free meals

According to Lovneet Batra, a calmer gut means a calmer nervous system and wider food acceptance. In the concluding note, she mentions, “Don't fix the behaviour. Fix the biology — and the behaviour follows.”

With Lovneet Batra's step-by-step guide to better children's eating patterns, we can understand that by addressing the root cause of the same, we can very easily help the child develop healthier eating habits.

