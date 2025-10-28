Fitness Coach Reveals The Step-By-Step Herbal Tea Recipe That Eases Bloating

Many of us suffer from that uncomfortable feeling in our stomach after a heavy meal. This can occur due to the consumption of certain foods, stress or hormonal changes. But there's a simple way to tackle the problem, a humble cup of herbal tea. Teas have long been used to ease digestive unease, relax gut muscles and reduce trapped gas in your body. Fitness coach Luke Coutinho shares her tried and tested herbal tea recipe to combat bloating.

Here is the recipe:

1. Add 2 black pepper corns, 2 black pepper cloves and 1 tbsp fennel in a pot.

2. Add a pinch of sea salt if you like and top it off with warm water.

3. Mix well and drink on an empty stomach.

Benefits of Luke Coutinho's herbal tea



1. Respiratory and Oral Health Relief

Fennel loosens phlegm while cloves' eugenol numbs pain and fights oral bacteria. Black pepper, on the other hand, adds decongestant warmth to your body. "This infusion may ease coughs, sore throats, or bad breath when sipped warm, with evidence from a Journal of Food Science study on fennel's salivary nitrite boost for respiratory ease," Luke wrote.

2. Antimicrobial and Immune Support

The blend's essential oils exhibit broad-spectrum antifungal activity. Fennel works against Listeria, black pepper against gut pathogens and cloves (eugenol) against oral bacteria like Streptococcus. In tea form, this may aid mild infections or oral health, "Daily use could bolster immunity via vitamin C and flavonoids from all ingredients," the fitness coach added.

3. Improved Digestion and Relief from Bloating/Gas

Fennel seeds are well-studied for their carminative properties, relaxing gastrointestinal smooth muscles and reducing spasms. Fennel extract strengthens the gut, alleviating inflammation in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Black pepper's piperine stimulates digestive enzyme production, while cloves' eugenol eases cramps. Together, this blend may reduce indigestion by 20-30% in short-term users.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.