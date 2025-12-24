7 Yoga Poses To Strengthen Your Heart, Reduce Cardiovascular Risk

Your heart is one of the most important organs of the body. It pumps blood, which helps to deliver oxygen throughout the body and remove waste products like carbon dioxide. The heart is also responsible for maintaining blood pressure levels. The World Health Organization (WHO) says that 19.8 million people died from cardiovascular disease (CVDs) in 2022, which is 32% of all global deaths. Of these deaths, 85% were due to heart attack and stroke. Therefore, it is important that you improve your heart health.

Performing some form of physical exercise everyday plays a very important role in keeping your heart health. Yoga asanas help to improve your heart health by enhancing circulation, reducing stress, and strengthening the cardiovascular system through mindful movement and breath control. Here are some yoga asanas that can keep your heart healthy.

Yoga Asanas To Improve Heart Health

1. Tadasana (Mountain Pose)

This is a foundational pose that aligns the body, improves posture, and fosters awareness of breath. It helps to calm the nervous system and lower blood pressure levels. Stand tall with feet together, keep arms relaxed at sides, and inhale to lift arms overhead while stretching from toes to fingertips. Engage the core for stability and hold for 30-60 seconds while breathing deeply. This pose enhances circulation to the heart by reducing strain on the cardiovascular system, and building endurance.

2. Vrikshasana (Tree Pose)

This asana helps to boost focus and balance. It indirectly supports heart health by alleviating stress hormone levels that increase your blood pressure. Begin in Tadasana, shift weight to one leg, place the opposite foot's sole on the inner thigh or calf (avoid knee), bring palms to prayer position at chest or extend overhead. Look at a fixed point and hold for 20-30 seconds each side. Regular practice helps strengthen leg muscles and improves venous return to the heart.

3. Virabhadrasana (Warrior Pose)

This dynamic pose opens the chest, and regulates heart rate by combining strength with deep breathing. It is a good pose for managing high blood pressure. Step feet wide, turn right foot out 90 degrees, bend right knee over ankle, extend arms parallel to floor or overhead. Then, sink hips low and hold for 30 seconds and repeat on the other side. It helps to enhance stamina, stretch the upper body to improve lung capacity and oxygen flow to the heart.

4. Utkatasana (Chair Pose)

This pose increases your heart rate mildly while building lower body strength to support blood pumping. From Tadasana, bend knees as if sitting back into a chair, keeping thighs parallel to the floor. Then lift arms overhead or parallel, engage glutes and core, and hold for 20-40 seconds with steady breaths. The pose heats the body, boosts respiration, and benefits the heart muscle by simulating moderate aerobic effort.

5. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

This pose expands the chest cavity, stimulates the heart directly, and counters sedentary lifestyles by improving spinal flexibility and circulation. Lie on your stomach, place palms under shoulders, inhale to lift chest while keeping elbows close and pelvis grounded. Roll your shoulders back and hold for 15-30 seconds. This backbend massages abdominal organs, enhances blood flow to the heart, and reduces emotional stress.

6. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

This asana helps to stretch the chest and strengthen the back. It helps foster better blood flow and reduce anxiety, which is a key risk factor for heart disease. Lie on back, bend knees with feet hip-width, press feet down to lift hips toward ceiling. Clasp hands under back or rest arms and hold this pose for 20-30 seconds. It opens the heart center, lowers blood pressure, and improves diaphragmatic breath.

7. Savasana (Corpse Pose)

This pose provides profound relaxation, repairs tissues and balances the autonomic nervous system to sustain lower resting heart rates. Lie supine, arms and legs spread comfortably, palms up, close eyes and release tension. Stay like this for 5-10 minutes with natural breaths. As a final asana, it brings together the benefits of previous poses, reduces cortisol, and relaxes your parasympathetic system.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.