Cardiovascular Diseases Cause One-Third Of All Deaths In India: Report

Cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of mortality in India, causing nearly 31 per cent of deaths, according to the latest data presented by the Sample Registration Survey under the Registrar General of India.

The Report on Causes of Death: 2021-2023, issued on Wednesday, said non-communicable diseases are the leading causes of death in the country, constituting 56.7 per cent of all deaths.

"Communicable, maternal, perinatal and nutritional conditions constitute another 23.4 per cent of deaths. In the 2020-2022 (affected by COVID) period, the corresponding values were 55.7 per cent and 24.0 per cent, respectively," it said.

The report said that overall cardiovascular disease remained the leading cause of death, claiming nearly 31 per cent of lives, followed by respiratory infections at 9.3 per cent, malignant and other neoplasms at 6.4 per cent, and respiratory diseases at 5.7 per cent.

The cardiovascular diseases, a lifestyle phenomenon, are the leading cause in the 30-plus age group, while intentional injuries-suicide is the most common cause of death in the 15-29 age group.

Among other causes of death flagged by the report are digestive diseases, 5.3 per cent, fever of unknown origin, 4.9 per cent, unintentional injuries: other than motor vehicle accidents, 3.7 per cent, diabetes mellitus, 3.5 per cent, and genitourinary diseases, 3.0 per cent.

"Injuries constitute 9.4 per cent of deaths and ill-defined causes constitute 10.5 per cent of deaths. However, the majority of ill-defined causes are at older ages (70 or higher years)," it said.

The report cautioned that the results must be interpreted carefully as the chance of misclassification of causes is not completely ruled out.

"However, despite this limitation, the study brings out findings which should definitely help in enriching understanding of the mortality situation and challenges thereof in the country," it said.

The report is based on direct sources, provides causes of death cross-classified by age, sex, residence, and major zones across the country, it said.

It analyses the top ten causes of death "stratified by different variables besides examining the mortality from special conditions" such as cardiovascular disease, respiratory infections, malignancy & other neoplasms, among others, it said.

