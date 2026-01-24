Who Is Vijay Kumar, Indian-Origin Man Who Massacred Wife, 3 Relatives In US

An Indian-origin man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife and three relatives in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Vijay Kumar, 51, is said to have shot his wife, an Indian national, and three other adults following a domestic dispute, police said.

The Indian Mission in Atlanta expressed grief over the incident and promised to extend help to the families of the victims. “We are deeply grieved by a tragic shooting incident linked to an alleged family dispute, in which an Indian national was among the victims. The alleged shooter has been arrested, and all possible assistance is being extended to the bereaved family,” it said in a post on X.

We are deeply grieved by a tragic shooting incident linked to an alleged family dispute, in which an Indian national was among the victims. The alleged shooter has been arrested, and all possible assistance is being extended to the bereaved family.@MEAIndia @IndianEmbassyUS — India in Atlanta (@CGI_Atlanta) January 23, 2026

Who Is Vijay Kumar?

The 51-year-old is accused of shooting Meemu Dogra (43) during an argument. The couple's relatives - Gourav Cumar (33, Lawrenceville), Nidhi Chander (37, Lawrenceville), and Harish Chander (38, Lawrenceville) - were the other victims.

It was Kumar's 12-year-old child who called 911 after the argument took a tragic turn. Kumar was located a short distance from the residence and taken into custody.

He has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault. Kumar also faces four counts of felony murder, four counts of malice murder, one count of cruelty to children in the first degree, and two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree, as per the police department's statement.

Further information about the suspect has not been released by the authorities.

How It Happened

The incident occurred after an argument started between Dogra and Kumar at their Atlanta home. The duo travelled with their 12-year-old kid to the 1000 block of Brook Ivy Court in Lawrenceville, where their relatives resided. The families lived with two kids- a 10-year-old and a seven-year-old.

At 2:30 am local time, Gwinnett County Police responded to reports of shots being fired inside a residence. They found three children hiding inside a closet. The kids, who fled into the closet to protect themselves when the shooting started, were unharmed. Four bodies were recovered, with the victims having died of apparent gunshot wounds.

Title: Homicide - Brook Ivy Court

Date: Jan. 23, 2026



Gwinnett County Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in the deaths of four individuals.



On Jan. 23, 2026, at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Brook Ivy Court in… pic.twitter.com/MT3FchbXB6 — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) January 23, 2026

Title: Homicide Investigation - Brook Ivy Court

Date: (Update #1) Jan. 23, 2026



The suspect in this case has been identified as Vijay Kumar (51, Atlanta).



The victims are Kumar's wife, Meemu Dogra (43, Atlanta), Gourav Cumar (33, Lawrenceville), Nidhi Chander (37,… https://t.co/Xf8KkXh3on — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) January 23, 2026

An investigation into the matter is underway. The Gwinnett County Police have stated that there are no “outstanding suspects” in the case, and the motive remains domestic-related. The reason behind Kumar's argument with his wife, why they came to the residence or why matters escalated into a shooting remains unknown.