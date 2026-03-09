Beloved US Teacher Dies After Prank By Students Goes Horribly Wrong

A tragic incident in Georgia, US, has shocked the community as a beloved high school teacher, Jason Hughes, lost his life after a prank by students went horribly wrong, The New York Times reported. The 40-year-old math teacher at North Hall High School in Gainesville was struck by a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Jayden Ryan Wallace on March 5.

For the prank, the students covered Hughes' trees with toilet paper, a common teenage prank which is quite popular in the US. When he came outside, the students started to flee the scene. During the confrontation, Hughes tripped and fell into the road, getting run over by Wallace's pickup truck.

"As Wallace began driving his pickup truck on North Gate Drive, Hughes tripped and fell into the road and was run over by the vehicle," the Hall County Sheriff's Office said as quoted in media reports.

After first aid, Hughes was rushed to the Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Also read | ChatGPT Linked To Rise In Cases Of 'Satanic' Organised Ritual Abuse In UK: Report

Wallace now faces charges including first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, criminal trespass, and littering. Four other teens involved were charged with misdemeanour criminal trespass and littering.

"Jason Hughes was a loving husband, a devoted father, a passionate teacher, mentor, and coach who was loved and respected by students and colleagues," Will Schofield, superintendent of the Hall County School District, said as quoted in the report. "He gave so much to so many in numerous ways as he faithfully served God. Our hearts and prayers go out to his wife and family."

Also read | "The Audacity Is Unreal": Intern Fired On First Day Of Work, Reveals Shocking Reason

In his bio on NG3, which is an organisation that provides character development and mentoring programme, Hughes wrote: "After teaching in Gwinnett for 10 years, my family and I have recently made the move to Gainesville, Georgia to teach and serve at North Hall High School."

"I have the distinct honor of teaching alongside my wife, Laura. In fact, we even teach the same math subjects! Laura and I are immersing ourselves in the North Hall community in order to serve the athletic programs and beyond. Along with our two boys, Luke and Owen, we are excited to be a part of this community and eager to see God move here."

The community has rallied around Hughes' family, with a GoFundMe campaign raising over $80,000 for his wife and two children.

The investigation is still underway.