ChatGPT Linked To Rise In Cases Of 'Satanic' Organised Ritual Abuse In UK: Report

Experts in the UK are reporting a surge in cases of organised ritual abuse, with some attributing it to ChatGPT, an AI chatbot used by survivors as a therapeutic tool, The Guardian reported. The National Association of People Abused in Childhood (Napac) has seen a sustained rise in reports over the past 18 months.

"Over the last six months to a year, we're getting people contacting the Napac support line saying: 'I was referred to you by ChatGPT'. People are using AI, ChatGPT as a form of therapy and exploration. There are mixed feelings about that, but if it's a route into support, that has to be a good thing," Gabrielle Shaw, the CEO of Napac, said as quoted.

"We would normally see spikes in calls around days that have significant supernatural or religious overtones - but this is not a spike - it's a sustained rise. There's increasing knowledge of the crime and of where you can get support... satanism does come up a fair bit."

What is Organised Ritual Abuse?

According to the report, organised ritual abuse involves sexual abuse, violence, and neglect within a ritualistic framework. It is often inspired by 'Satanism' or fascist beliefs. The perpetrators include abusive families, human traffickers, online gangs and paedophile rings.

Survivors are using ChatGPT to process their experiences, but experts warn the AI tool may unintentionally validate conspiracy theories or traumatic memories. ChatGPT has been found to generate instructions for self-harm and symbolic violence when prompted with occult themes.

When it comes to official response, the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) is rolling out training for police forces to address these complex cases. Only 14 UK criminal cases since 1982 have acknowledged ritualistic practices in sexual abuse, suggesting underreporting.

Shaw also noted that a total of 1,310 mentioned organised ritual abuse of 36,700 calls over nine years to NAPAC. Also, members of a paedophile ring in Scotland were jailed for sexual offences last year. They reportedly posed as witches and wizards.

Richard Fewkes, Hydrant Programme's director, said, "We need to improve right the way across the system in dealing with it - it's out there, it does exist, and it's not actually being reported (to police)... we've known about this for many, many years."