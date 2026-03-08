Metapneumovirus: All About Virus That's Spreading Fast In US And Has No Treatment

A highly contagious virus is spreading rapidly across the West Coast of the United States, becoming a major cause of concern for the authorities. The virus, human metapneumovirus (HMPV), peaked in January, Fox News reported, adding that cases were also reported in early March. The Wastewater SCAN data show that human metapneumovirus was surging in Northern California, specifically San Francisco, Marin, Vallejo, Napa, Novato, Santa Rosa, Sacramento and Davis, per reports.

Metapneumovirus And Its Symptoms

HMPV is a virus that usually causes symptoms similar to a cold, including cough, fever, runny or stuffy nose, sore throat, wheezing, shortness of breath, and rash, according to the Cleveland Clinic. A person with the infection might cough or wheeze, have a runny nose or a sore throat. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted that HMPV is in the same viral family as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and was first discovered in 2001.

"It is a single-stranded RNA virus, like flu and COVID," Dr Marc Siegel, senior medical analyst, told Fox News Digital. "The virus is increasing not only in the West, but also around the country."

The majority of the cases are mild, but people with the highest risk of severe illness include young children, older adults and those who are immunocompromised. Siegel stated that the virus leads to over 650,000 hospitalisations yearly worldwide.

How Does HMPV Spread?

HMPV spreads through close contact with infected individuals, contaminated surfaces, and respiratory droplets. The virus is highly contagious and can be transmitted through touching contaminated surfaces and then touching the face, direct contact with infected individuals, and respiratory droplets from coughs and sneezes.

Treatment Of Metapneumovirus

Cleveland Clinic's blog on metapneumovirus clarifies that there aren't any antiviral medications that treat human metapneumovirus. The healthcare professionals can monitor the condition and help prevent it from getting worse by treating the patient with oxygen therapy, IV fluids, and corticosteroids.

Prevention Strategies Include