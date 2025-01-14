Dip In HMPV Cases In China, Increase In India; Here's What To Do

Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a respiratory virus that typically causes mild cold-like symptoms but can lead to severe illness in vulnerable populations, such as young children and the elderly. In late 2024, China experienced a notable increase in HMPV cases, particularly in northern regions and among children under 14. This surge led to concerns about hospital capacities and public health implications. However, recent reports indicate that the rate of HMPV infections in northern China is now declining. Health officials have noted that such seasonal fluctuations in respiratory infections are typical during winter months.

On the other hand, India has reported its first cases of HMPV, with at least nine infections confirmed across various regions, including Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, etc. The affected individuals include infants and young children. Despite these cases, health experts and officials emphasise that there is no cause for alarm. The Indian Health Ministry has stated that the situation is under control and that the increase in respiratory illnesses during winter is expected. Still, to make sure you and your family stays safe through this wave, make sure to follow the preventive tips mentioned below.

Preventive measures

To mitigate the spread of HMPV and other respiratory viruses, individuals in India are advised to adopt the following preventive measures:

1. Hand hygiene

Regularly wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are unavailable, use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

2. Respiratory etiquette

Cover mouth and nose with a tissue or elbow when coughing or sneezing. Dispose of used tissues immediately and wash hands afterward.

3. Avoid close contact

Maintain distance from individuals exhibiting symptoms of respiratory illness. Avoid sharing personal items like utensils, towels, or bedding with sick individuals.

4. Stay home when unwell

If experiencing symptoms such as cough, fever, or difficulty breathing, stay home and seek medical attention if necessary.

5. Clean and disinfect

Regularly clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces, such as doorknobs, light switches, and mobile devices.

6. Use of masks

In crowded or poorly ventilated areas, wearing a mask can help reduce the transmission of respiratory viruses.

Implementing these measures can significantly reduce the risk of HMPV infection and other respiratory illnesses. Staying informed through credible sources and adhering to public health advisories will further enhance community health and safety.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.