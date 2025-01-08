India's HMPV Outbreak: What You Need to Know About Kidney Complications

The recent confirmation of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) infections in India, with cases reported from Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, has garnered attention. The Union Health Secretary has closely monitored the situation and emphasised that there is no reason for public alarm. Health experts have echoed this sentiment, clarifying that HMPV is not a new pathogen. HMPV is a respiratory virus that primarily targets the upper and lower respiratory tract upon entering the body. While most cases are mild to moderate, severe complications can occur in certain individuals, particularly the very young, elderly, or those with weakened immune systems.

HMPV and kidney health

Recent anecdotal research has uncovered intriguing links between Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) and kidney health, specifically its potential association with acute kidney injury (AKI). A study focusing on hospitalised children highlighted this possible connection, sparking new discussions about the broader impacts of HMPV infection. So, patients hospitalised with HMPV, particularly those with predisposing factors or severe symptoms, may benefit from regular kidney function assessments.

The study emphasises the importance of viewing HMPV not only as a respiratory pathogen but also as a virus with potential systemic implications. More comprehensive studies are necessary to establish causation, understand mechanisms, and develop targeted interventions to prevent or treat AKI associated with HMPV.

Symptoms of HMPV infection

Fever Cough Nasal congestion Fatigue Sore throat

Breathing difficulties Significant drop in oxygen levels Severe lung infections (e.g., pneumonia or bronchiolitis) Persistent or worsening cough

Risk factors for severe illness

Infants and young children

Elderly individuals

People with chronic respiratory conditions like asthma or COPD

Immunocompromised individuals

Precautions and care

Regular handwashing Avoiding close contact with symptomatic individuals Wearing masks in crowded or high-risk areas

If symptoms escalate to breathing trouble, persistent cough, or low oxygen levels, immediate medical care is necessary. HMPV infections often mimic other respiratory illnesses, so proper diagnosis and monitoring are essential for managing severe cases effectively.

