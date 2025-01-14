HMPV: Watch Out For Some Of The Most Common Myths Surrounding HMPV

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a respiratory virus that primarily affects the lungs and airways, causing symptoms similar to the common cold, flu, or respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). HMPV spreads through respiratory droplets from coughing, sneezing, or close contact and typically causes mild symptoms, such as fever, cough, nasal congestion, and wheezing. However, severe cases can lead to bronchitis or pneumonia, especially in vulnerable groups. While HMPV is common, it is often misunderstood, leading to several myths. Keep reading as we share a list of common myths to look out for.

10 Myths about HMPV and the truth

Myth #1 HMPV is a rare virus that doesn't affect many people.

HMPV is far from rare. It is a common respiratory virus worldwide and is one of the leading causes of respiratory infections in children. Studies suggest that most people have been exposed to HMPV by early childhood, and it causes recurring infections throughout life, much like the flu or RSV.

Myth #2 Only children are affected by HMPV.

While children are highly susceptible, HMPV affects people of all ages. The elderly, those with chronic lung diseases, and immunocompromised individuals are also at a high risk of severe illness.

Myth #3 HMPV only spreads during the winter.

HMPV infections can occur year-round but are more prevalent during late winter and spring. It is not limited to a single season like some other respiratory viruses.

Myth #4 HMPV can only cause mild illnesses.

While HMPV often causes mild symptoms, it can lead to severe complications such as bronchitis, pneumonia, or exacerbation of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in high-risk groups.

Myth #5 HMPV has specific, unique symptoms that make it easy to identify.

HMPV symptoms overlap significantly with other respiratory infections, such as the flu, RSV, or even COVID-19, making it difficult to diagnose without specific laboratory tests.

Myth #6 Antibiotics can treat HMPV effectively.

HMPV is a viral infection, and antibiotics are ineffective against viruses. Treatment typically involves managing symptoms, such as using fever reducers and staying hydrated.

Myth #7 Once infected with HMPV, you are immune for life.

Immunity to HMPV is not long-lasting. People can get reinfected with the virus throughout their lives, though subsequent infections are often less severe.

Myth #8 HMPV is less severe than the flu or RSV.

The severity of HMPV varies. While it is often mild, it can be just as severe as the flu or RSV, especially for high-risk individuals, and can lead to hospitalisation in severe cases.

Myth #9 Vaccines are available to prevent HMPV.

There is currently no approved vaccine for HMPV. Preventive measures, such as good hygiene and avoiding close contact with sick individuals, are the best ways to reduce the risk of infection.

Myth #10 HMPV is a newly discovered virus and a cause for panic.

HMPV was discovered in 2001 but has likely been circulating for decades. It is not a new or emerging virus and does not warrant panic. Increased awareness and routine testing have made its diagnosis more common in recent years.

By understanding the facts about HMPV, you can better protect yourself and your loved ones from misinformation and unnecessary worry.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.