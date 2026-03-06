Woman With Stage-3 Colorectal Cancer Recovers In Only 4 Months, Thanks To This New Therapy

A woman who was diagnosed with stage-3 colorectal cancer has staged a miraculous recovery in only four months, courtesy of a new, groundbreaking therapy. Mrinali Dhembla, 27, a digital media strategist, was diagnosed with the aggressive cancer that had already spread to her spine last year, having previously ignored symptoms such as rectal bleeding, low-grade fevers and constipation that turned chronic.

Genetic testing showed Dhembla has Lynch syndrome, an inherited condition in which the DNA replication errors are not automatically fixed by the body. As the DNA errors pile up, they lead to cancer, as it happened with Dhembla, according to a report in the New York Post.

"When I first heard the words, 'You have cancer,' I was obviously very shaken because when you're in your 20s, you just think that a little disturbance in your bowels isn't a big thing. You can just live through it," said Dhembla.

While ordinary treatment would have involved surgery, radiation and chemotherapy, her special biological needs due to Lynch syndrome meant that she became one of the first patients to receive the one-two punch of nivolumab and ipilimumab.

The US FDA approved this dual-immunotherapy drug regimen, which won the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, last year. It works by breaking through the tumour's protective barriers and empowering the immune system to fight cancer cells.

Since Lynch syndrome makes tumours highly vulnerable to immunotherapy, the new therapy fit Dhembla's condition perfectly, with doctors witnessing immediate results.

"We started this immunotherapy, and she's had a pretty remarkable response," Dr Nicholas Hornstein, an assistant professor of medical oncology at the Northwell Health Cancer Institute, told the outlet.

"[Dhembla's] immune system did what surgery, chemotherapy and radiation may not have been able to do. It is a profound example of precision medicine, matching the right treatment to the right biology."

Cancer-Free

After only three infusions over four months, Dhembla's scans and biopsies showed no evidence of disease. Her circulating tumour DNA, molecules released into the bloodstream by cancer cells, decreased from 300 to zero and she was declared cancer-free in July 2025.

Having endured the battle with cancer, Dhembla has now relocated from New Hampshire to New York to be closer to Hornstein, whom she sees every three months for regular checkups.

Hornstein said he was optimistic that these new treatments, if administered to the right patients, could provide "enormous benefits" in a relatively short amount of time, something that may have been unlikely a few years ago.