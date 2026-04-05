7,000 Feet Up, Alone, Armed With Handgun: US Airman's 48 Hours In Iran

Every US military personnel undergoes a course designed to prepare them for the worst possible scenario: being shot down, alone, and hunted in enemy territory. On Friday, one airman found himself in that exact situation.

On April 3, an F-15E Strike Eagle, a twin-engine, two-seat interdiction fighter jet, was downed over southwestern Iran. The pilot on board the aircraft was recovered shortly after the jet was hit, but the search for the weapons systems officer stretched across two full days. Iran even announced a $60,000 bounty for information leading to his capture and urged civilians to participate in the search operation.

The missing crew member, a colonel, was rescued on Sunday in what Trump called the most daring search and rescue operation in US history, one that will someday make for an amazing Hollywood thriller. But how the weapons systems officer survived almost 48 hours alone in enemy territory, while being hunted, is nothing short of a blockbuster in itself.

Inside The "Most Daring" Rescue Op In US History: What We Know, And Don't

Hid In Mountain Cervice, Hiked Up 7000-Foot Ridgeline

As Iranian and US forces raced to find the airman, he hid in a mountain crevice, kept moving, and at one point hiked up a 7,000-foot ridgeline to stay ahead of the forces closing in around him. Armed with a handgun and his training, his location remained unknown even to the United States for more than 24 hours. The airman also had a communication device and a tracking beacon.

"This brave warrior was behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran, being hunted down by our enemies, who were getting closer and closer by the hour," Trump said.

Officials told CBS News that the crew member spent more than 24 hours on his own in the mountains. The New York Times reported that the CIA eventually located his hiding place using "unique capabilities" to track him as he moved through mountainous terrain and evaded locals.

Once his precise location was confirmed, the CIA shared it with the White House, the Pentagon and the US military, and a special forces team was inserted nearby on Saturday night.

The officer had sustained injuries, but Trump said he would "be just fine." No members of the rescue team were killed or wounded.

Trump described the mission as "the first time in military memory that two US pilots have been rescued, separately, deep in enemy territory."

What SERE Training Is And Why It Matters

According to US officials, the airman relied on his mandatory Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape training, known as SERE, to avoid capture for a day and a half.

The training is designed to prepare military aircrew for exactly this kind of situation. It teaches pilots to endure harsh conditions, avoid enemy forces, resist capture and navigate towards rescue teams. Experts say the emphasis is on adaptability and clear decision-making rather than dependence on equipment alone.

Pilots are equipped with a survival kit attached beneath the ejection seat and a survival vest worn on their person, carrying items including radios, helmets and weapons.

Houston Cantwell, a retired brigadier general now at the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, described the first moments after ejection. "You're like, 'Oh my God, I was in a fighter jet two minutes ago... and a missile just exploded, literally 15 feet from your head'," he told AFP.

Experts note that from the moment of ejection to the race on the ground, a combination of training, survival instinct and rapid military response can significantly improve a pilot's chances of survival.

Iran Says It "Foiled" The Rescue Op

Iran's military has rejected the US account. Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesman for the military's central command, Khatam Al-Anbiya, said the operation had been "completely foiled."

"The so-called US military rescue operation, planned as a deception and escape mission at an abandoned airport in southern Isfahan under the pretext of recovering the pilot of a downed aircraft, was completely foiled," he said in a video statement on state television.

He claimed that "two C-130 military transport planes and two Black Hawk helicopters were destroyed" during the operation. He accused Mr Trump of "empty rhetoric and diversion," stating that the reality on the ground demonstrated the "superior position of Iran's powerful armed forces."