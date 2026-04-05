"We Got Him": Trump Says Missing US Jet Crew In Iran Rescued In "Daring Op"

The US fighter jet crew member who was missing for two days after Iran shot down the warplane has been rescued in one of the most "daring operations" in the history of the United States, President Donald Trump said. LIVE UPDATES

According to Trump, the airman, who held the rank of colonel, has sustained injuries but "will be fine".

"WE GOT HIM! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND!" Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

The US military sent dozens of aircraft, armed with the "most lethal weapons in the world", to retrieve the airman, a weapons system officer, at Trump's direction, he said.

"This brave Warrior was behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran, being hunted down by our enemies, who were getting closer and closer by the hour, but was never truly alone because his Commander in Chief, Secretary of War, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and fellow Warfighters were monitoring his location 24 hours a day, and diligently planning for his rescue," he said.

Iran shot down the US F-15E Strike Eagle on Friday - which carried a pilot and a weapons system officer. While one of them was rescued immediately, another was missing. According to an Iranian media outlet, the fighter jet was targeted over central Iran and may have gone down in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province.

Hundreds of US special operations troops were reportedly involved in the rescue effort.

While the US had not confirmed the other crew member's rescue, Trump today said that it was because they "did not want to jeopardise the second rescue operation".

"This is the first time in military memory that two US Pilots have been rescued, separately, deep in Enemy Territory. WE WILL NEVER LEAVE AN AMERICAN WARFIGHTER BEHIND! The fact that we were able to pull off both of these operations, without a SINGLE American killed, or even wounded, just proves once again, that we have achieved overwhelming Air Dominance and Superiority over the Iranian skies," he said.

He added, "This is a moment that ALL Americans, Republican, Democrat, and everyone else, should be proud of and united around. We truly have the best, most professional, and lethal Military in the History of the World. GOD BLESS AMERICA, GOD BLESS OUR TROOPS, AND HAPPY EASTER TO ALL!"

Iran had downed another plane, an A-10 Warthog fighter aircraft, which costs about $18.8 million (around Rs 174 crore), over Kuwait. The pilot, however, ejected and was rescued.

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Iran's shooting down of the US fighter jets marked the first known combat loss of US crewed aircraft in the current conflict. The last time an American fighter jet was shot down by enemy fire was reportedly during the US invasion of Iraq in 2003.

During US' rescue operations on Friday, two US Black Hawk helicopters were hit by the strikes, but made it out of the Iranian space immediately.

The Iranian army, which had deployed "popular forces" and "tribesmen" along with the military officers to find the US crew member, had offered a reward of about $66,000 to any citizen who would have provided information leading to the airman.