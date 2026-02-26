AIIMS-Trained Doctor Shares 5 Practical Ways To Reduce Colorectal Cancer Risk

Cancer, one of the deadliest diseases in the world, is rapidly rising. Additionally, early-onset cancers are increasingly affecting people under the age of 50, emphasising the need to take better care of overall health. Dr Saurabh Sethi, a Harvard, Stanford, and AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist, recently discussed this, noting that fixing the gut can improve the foundation of your health. In an Instagram post, he says, “Early-onset cancers (under age 50) have risen nearly 80% worldwide over the past 30 years,” adding, “Colorectal cancer is now one of the fastest-growing types.”

According to the gastroenterologist, a growing body of research suggests that a recurring pattern is the consumption of ultra-processed foods. Citing a large JAMA Oncology study, he mentioned that “higher intake of ultra-processed foods” is linked with increased colorectal cancer risk markers.

The doctor then adds, “Women consuming the highest amounts of ultra-processed foods (about 1/3 of daily calories) had 45% higher risk of precancerous colon polyps." According to him, polyps often serve as the initial stage in the development of colon cancer.

Dr Sethi says ultra-processed diets are associated with:

Chronic low-grade inflammation

Microbiome disruption

Metabolic dysfunction

In summary, all these factors are linked to colorectal cancer development.

For Dr Sethi, the goal is not perfection. Instead, he recommends lowering daily exposure.

Here are five practical approaches to reduce the risk of colorectal cancer:

1. Reduce ultra-processed "staples"

Dr Sethi advises reducing the consumption of ultra-processed foods, which, according to him, are major contributors to colorectal cancer development. These include:

Packaged breads

Sweetened yogurts

Cereals

Flavored creamers

Bottled sauces

Small swaps add up.

He highlights that making small, healthier food swaps can lead to significant dietary improvements.

2. Prioritise fibre

He emphasises aiming for 25–38 grams of fibre daily. The expert mentions, “Fibre feeds beneficial gut bacteria and supports colon health."

3. Minimise sugary drinks

Dr Sethi advises avoiding liquid sugars, which are linked to metabolic stress and gut inflammation. According to him, water, coffee and unsweetened tea are healthier alternatives.

4. Choose shorter ingredient lists

“If the label reads like a chemistry experiment, it's likely ultra-processed,” the doctor states, adding, “Food should look like food.” This highlights the importance of identifying ultra-processed foods by examining ingredient lists on product labels.

5. Know the warning signs

He lists the common warning signs of colorectal cancer as follows:

Persistent change in bowel habits

Blood in stool

Unexplained weight loss

Ongoing abdominal pain

Unusual fatigue

At the end of his post, he shares, “Persistent symptoms deserve evaluation.”

Hence, the call to action is to avoid ultra-processed foods and opt for healthier choices.

