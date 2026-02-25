AIIMS-Trained Doctor Lists Foods That Can Help Reduce Cancer Risk

In a post shared on Instagram, he writes, "Cancer rates are rising - especially in younger adults. Here are 5 foods linked to lower cancer risk I encourage patients to eat regularly."

Foods To Reduce Cancer Risk

1. Purple Sweet Potatoes

Purple sweet potatoes are a great addition to a cancer-preventive diet due to their exceptional concentration of anthocyanins, antioxidants linked to reduced inflammation and cellular damage. "Lab studies show they may help slow colon cancer cell growth. More colour = more protective compounds," the doctor writes.

2. Broccoli Sprouts and Microgreens

Broccoli sprouts and microgreens are widely considered superfoods for cancer prevention. According to Dr Saurabh Sethi, "They are loaded with sulforaphane - a compound that activates detox and antioxidant pathways. Contain 20-100x more precursors than mature broccoli."

3. Kiwis

Kiwis are high in vitamin C, fibre, and polyphenols. They are known for their "dual-action" protection: they not only help prevent initial cellular damage but also actively stimulate the body's ability to repair existing DNA. Kiwi "also supports digestion and bowel regularity," he adds.

4. Green Tea

Green tea contains a powerful antioxidant called epigallocatechin-3-gallate, which has been studied for supporting tumour-suppressor pathways. "Population studies link regular intake with lower cancer risk," Saurabh mentions.

5. Beans

Beans' unique status as both a protein source and a high-fibre vegetable provides multiple layers of protection. Half a cup of beans contains 7-8 g of fibre. Most adults need 25-38 g per day but fall short. "Higher fibre intake is linked to lower colorectal cancer risk. Feed your microbiome. Protect your colon," he shares.

"Cancer prevention isn't one superfood. It's daily patterns: More Anti-inflammatory foods, more fiber. more consistency. Your plate shapes risk - slowly, over time," the doctor concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.