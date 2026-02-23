The Harvard Warning: Why Being 'Young and Fit' Is No Longer A Shield Against These 6 Cancers

Cancer is a serious disease wherein abnormal cells target healthy tissues in the human body. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), records show over 14 lakh new cancer cases each year, and the number is increasing, raising concern. Generally, cancer is considered an older adult's disease, but a new study from Harvard is revealing that there are about six types of cancers that are increasing among young adults and that need immediate attention to ease the disease load. Globally and in India, the high incidence of cancer is causing a load on the health infrastructure, increasing healthcare costs for the average person, and decreasing overall life quality.

The rise in cases varies across regions, with urban cities recording higher rates when compared with rural areas. And the most concerning aspect of a rise in cancer cases is that nearly 9 to 10% of all deaths in India are associated with late diagnosis, being a major factor. So, raising awareness and getting screened on time is key to preventing and containing the spread of these cancers among young adults.

6 Types Of Cancers Rising Faster In Young Adults

The Harvard researchers has gathered six types of cancers that are witnessing a rise in cases among the young adult population. According to a massive study by Military Medical Research that looked at data from two large cancer databases to understand the rise of cancer among adults, colorectal and uterine cancers are affecting young adults at an alarming rate. Even though it affects people over 50 generally, which raised eyebrows among the medical community about the possible causes behind the rise. Here is a little bit about each of these cancers and why they should alarm the young adult population in India:

Colorectal cancer impacts the colon and rectum and affects the entire digestive system. It ranks as the fourth most common type of cancer in India, with tens of thousands of new cases annually, out of which 7 to 8% can be found in the young adult population (under the age of 50).

Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that starts in the cells of the cervix, and there are 1.2 to 1.3 lakh new cases reported each year, with over 60,000 deaths. These figures are as per the ICMR's National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP) and the National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research (NICPR), which state that the most significant portion of the population impacted by cervical cancer is young women between the ages of 30 and 45 years.

Pancreatic cancer starts in the pancreas, a gland in the abdomen that regulates blood sugar and aids in digestion. The incidence is low, but it is the most lethal cancer due to late detection, and over 12,000-15,000 new pancreatic cancer cases are recorded yearly, with poor survival outcomes due to late detection.

Prostate cancer is abnormal cell growth that happens in the prostate, which is a part of the male reproductive system. In India, over 40,000 new prostate cancer cases are recorded yearly, and it is relatively rare in young males, but its incidence is on the lower side (less than 1%), and it is rising due to a number of lifestyle and environmental factors.

Kidney cancer happens when the cells in the kidney start growing uncontrollably, and it affects young adults (less than 40 years); it is rare. Most registries report fewer than 2 cases per 100,000 population in this age group, but the baseline is shifting due to a variety of factors.

Multiple myeloma is a type of blood cancer that starts in the white blood cells that fight infections, known as plasma cells. When these plasma cells outnumber healthy cells in the bone marrow, then multiple myeloma occurs.

The global incidence of this type of cancer is slowly increasing in India, reflecting global patterns, which raises an alarm. The current load of this type of cancer is very low, accounting for less than 2% of all multiple myeloma cases.

Why Younger Adults Are At Risk

The three main aspects that are increasing the above mentioned cancers in young adults are due to the following realities:

Lifestyle factors such as record high rates of obesity, with about 12 to 15% of young adults being obese, with higher rates in urban areas than rural, signal sedentary habits.

Increased environmental exposure to toxins, heavy metals in the air and water, and possible new risk factors.

Biological differences in tumour behaviour at younger ages could also be a reason behind why, in certain age groups and genders, the incidence of certain types of cancers is higher.

Screening And Prevention Of Cancer

The lack of screening protocols for different types of cancers in younger adults is fuelling the rise in cases alongside multiple factors. Here are some key ways that early screening protocols could help prevent cancer spread in India:

The study mentions that lowered screening ages in the U.S., specifically for colorectal cancer at age 45 and breast cancer at age 40, have been successful.

While there are ICMR-established National Cancer Screening Guidelines that screen for cancers as per their age of occurrence, the key is to go for annual check-ups and be aware of what type of cancer you may be vulnerable to to avoid complications.

The prevention strategies for reducing the susceptibility to different kinds of cancers include diet, exercise, and preventive health checks.

This study proves that being "young and fit" is no longer a shield against different types of cancers. It serves as an urgent need for raising awareness, introducing screening, and particular lifestyle changes to reduce the risk.

