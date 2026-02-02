Cancer Risk Increases After Menopause: Here's What Women Should Know

Menopause is a natural stage of life, but it also brings important changes to a woman's health. Menopause typically occurs between the ages of 45 and 55, contributing to hot flashes, night sweats, irregular periods, vaginal dryness, sleep issues, mood swings, and brain fog. It is also known to increase the risk of osteoporosis (bone loss) and cardiovascular disease due to elevated cholesterol levels. One area that requires attention is cancer risk, which can increase with age and hormonal shifts. Understanding the facts can help women take proactive measures that can help with early detection and prevention of cancer in menopausal women.

Cancer risk after menopause

After menopause, levels of oestrogen and progesterone fall significantly. These hormonal changes can influence the risk of certain cancers, particularly breast, endometrial, and ovarian cancer. At the same time, ageing itself is one of the strongest risk factors for cancer, as the body's ability to repair damaged cells gradually declines.

Common cancers to be aware of

Breast cancer remains the most common cancer affecting women after menopause. Risk is higher with family history, excess weight, alcohol intake, and reduced physical activity.

Uterine cancer is also more frequent after menopause, especially in women who are overweight or have conditions such as diabetes.

Bowel cancer risk rises with age, making screening particularly important in later years.

Lifestyle factors that matter

Postmenopausal weight gain can increase cancer risk because fat tissue produces small amounts of oestrogen. Regular exercise can help lower cancer risk when combined with a healthy diet loaded with vegetables, whole grains and fruits. Also, it is essential to limit alcohol consumption and quit smoking to reduce the chances of developing cancer.

The importance of screening and early signs

Routine screening can help save lives. All women should consider breast screening appointments and also participate in bowel cancer screening if asked. Depending on their age and general health history, cervical cancer screening may also be relevant.

Never ignore warning signs in your body, such as unusual vaginal bleeding, especially after the onset of menopause, bloating that lasts without having eaten new foods or not changing your diet, plus having ongoing indigestion or gaining or losing a lot of weight and feeling distressed about it.

Taking control of your health

Having a strong family history of cancer does not mean that you will develop cancer when you have or are going through the menopause. There are things that women can do to lower their risks by learning about their body, making healthy choices and talking to their doctor. If you are concerned about the possibility of having cancer, have a strong family history of developing cancer or would like assistance with interpreting your body's warning signs, you should consult your general practitioner (GP) immediately.

(Dr. Dweep Jindal, Senior Consultant - Female Urology, Gynae-Oncology and Robotic Surgery - Institute of Urology & Kidney Transplant, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Noida)

