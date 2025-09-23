Ovarian Cancer Rising In Young Women In India, Why And Prevention

Ovarian cancer occurs when growth of cells form in the ovaries. These cells then multiply very quickly and attack your healthy body tissue. Ovarian cancer when developing, can often not have noticeable symptoms. When ovarian cancer starts showing signs, these often include unexplained weight loss, discomfort in pelvic area, abdominal swelling or bloating, fatigue, back pain, changes in bowel movements, frequent urination among others. Now that you understand what ovarian cancer is, let's discuss why are ovarian cancer cases rising in young women in India and if you can prevent it.

Why is ovarian cancer rising in India?

In India the numbers are worrying: ovarian cancer was the third commonest cancer among Indian women in GLOBOCAN 2022, with roughly 47,000 new cases and nearly 33,000 deaths that year, and population-based registries show an upward trend in many regions. Below we discuss the most common factors responsible for rising cases of ovarian cancer in young women in India.

1. Reproductive changes

Scientifically the easiest way to avoid ovarian cancer is full-term pregnancies and earlier childbirth as they both stop you from ovulating. Over the recent decades, India has seen reduced parity, first birth at later age in some urban groups and rise in infertility treatments.

2. Metabolic diseases

Obesity and metabolic diseases can make you susceptible to an array of cancers including ovarian cancer. This is increasing due to the rapid transition in India from a nutritive point of view. Increase in processed food consumption and sedentary lifestyles maybe contributing to a higher risk of ovarian cancer in women in India.

3. PCOS

Number of PCOS cases continue to increase in Indian women due to unhealthy lifestyles. PCOS can lead to weight gain. PCOS as well as weight gain can both increase your risk of ovarian cancer.

4. Hormonal factor

Long or unopposed post-menopausal hormone therapy can also raise risk. As awareness and diagnosis of gynaecologic conditions improve, more women with these risk factors are being identified, which partly explains both increased incidence and better reporting.

5. Hereditary link

Recent Indian series show a substantial prevalence of pathogenic germline BRCA1/2 variants among women with ovarian cancer, higher than often assumed and higher than in some Western cohorts. A real increase in hereditary-case detection, driven by better genetic testing and referral, can make it appear that incidence is rising but it also reveals underlying, clinically important risk that demands family screening and targeted prevention.

Can Indian women reduce their risk of ovarian cancer?

Although not completely preventable, some lifestyle changes can help reduce your risk of ovarian cancer.

1. Maintain healthy weight

As discussed, obesity can increase your risk of various factors including ovarian cancer. Healthy diet changes and exercising for even 30 minutes 5-6 days a week can help you lose weight. These lifestyle changes can also help manage PCOS which can lower your risk.

2. Avoid HRT

HRT or Hormone Replacement Therapy when used for over 5 years can increase your risk of ovarian cancer. If you are menopausal and want to seek HRT, always discuss the benefits and side effects with a health professional.

3. Reproductive choices

As you may know now, full-term pregnancies can reduce your risk of ovarian cancer. If you wish to conceive, discuss with your doctor today to understand the link. Oral contraceptives if you don't want to conceive, can help reduce your risk of ovarian cancer, according to studies. Talk to a healthcare professional today to understand its benefits and risks.

4. Regularly get check ups

Although regular checkups don't reduce risk of ovarian cancer in any way, they can however help you identify any abnormalities right in the beginning. Early diagnosis is one of the most helpful tools in treating many cancers.

5. Quit smoking today

Smoking significantly increases your risk of various diseases especially cancers, including ovarian cancer. You are encouraged to speak to a professional and seek support from programs, counselling, etc. Talk to loved ones as you process this change.

You can significantly reduce your risk of ovarian cancer by making positive lifestyle alternations, as listed above. By maintaining healthy weight, consuming a balanced diet and working out regularly, you can significantly reduce your risk of ovarian cancer.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

