Woman Throws Chilli Powder At Jeweller In Robbery Bid, Gets Slapped 20 Times

A woman who entered a jewellery shop in Gujarat's Ahmedabad with the intention of robbing it ended up being slapped nearly 20 times in 25 seconds by the shopkeeper after her plan went awry.

The incident, which took place on November 3 around 12:30 pm, was caught on CCTV and since then, has gone viral. The woman, her face covered with a dupatta, entered the gold and silver shop near the Ranip vegetable market in Ahmedabad posing as a customer. Moments later, she suddenly threw chilli powder into the shopkeeper's eyes in an attempt to rob him.

However, the chilli powder failed to reach his eyes. Realising the woman's intentions, the shopkeeper immediately got up and slapped her repeatedly, around 20 times in 25 seconds, before jumping onto the counter and dragging her out of the shop, while continuously slapping her.

Police officials said the shopkeeper has declined to file a complaint regarding the incident, but an investigation has been launched to trace the woman based on CCTV footage.

Ranip Police Station PI Ketan Vyas said that the shopkeeper is refusing to file a complaint, but police have begun investigating the woman based on CCTV footage.

The Ahmedabad Police said they have initiated an investigation into the incident and confirmed that they met with the complainant twice to encourage a filing.

The Ahmedabad Police, in a statement on X on Thursday, said, "In this case, the complainant was personally met twice to obtain a statement in this regard and was asked to file the complaint, but the complainant businessman is not inclined to lodge any complaint in this matter. Nevertheless, an investigation has been initiated to search for the accused based on the CCTV footage."

(With inputs from Mahendra Prasad)