Video: Surat Biker's Attempt To Overtake Bus From Left Goes Wrong, 1 Dead

A 29-year-old man died in Gujarat's Surat after his attempt to overtake a bus from the left led to him to skid and get crushed under the tyre of the bus.

The incident, captured on CCTV, showed diamond manufacturer Nikunj Savani riding his motorcycle along with a pillion rider identified as Ketan. His vehicle suddenly skid and came under the rear tyre of the bus coming from behind. As the bus drove ahead, another motorcycle coming from the wrong direction also collided with Savani's vehicle.

While Savani sustained serious injuries and was declared dead at a private hospital, Ketan sustained minor injuries and is in a state of shock.

Police have registered a case against the bus driver and initiated further investigation. The role of the unidentified wrong-side motorcyclist is also under scrutiny.

With inputs from Manish Panwala