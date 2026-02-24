After Petition Flags AI Misuse, High Court Issues Notices To Centre

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Central and state governments on a PIL concerning the misuse of artificial intelligence to create deepfakes and synthetically generated content targeting Constitutional authorities.

A division bench of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice DN Ray also directed the Gujarat DGP to file a response, stating that questions to issue notices to intermediary platforms Meta, Google, X, Reddit and Scribd will be considered after receiving responses from governments.

The PIL, filed by advocate Vikas Vijay Nair, sought legal reforms and regulatory directions to protect Constitutional and statutory authorities against the misuse of AI in the creation and circulation of fake and manipulated videos and photographs.

The petitioner requested the high court's directions to authorities, as well as to tech giants Meta, Google and X to immediately prohibit the publication, transmission, and communication of all AI-generated photographs, videos, and digital content of any Constitutional authorities on all social media sites.

It also sought mandatory use of "AI-generated data" watermark on all such content, and strict real-time prohibition on circulation and withdrawal of any such content.

The PIL requested authorities to jointly frame SOPs for all police stations and specialised crime units in Gujarat for AI-created content, as well as directions to respondent intermediary platforms like Meta, Google, X, Reddit and Scribd to strictly comply with statutory obligations related to due diligence, content labelling, and traceability, etc.

The PIL highlighted the misuse of deepfake technology to generate videos that mimic real voices, facial expressions and body movements with startling accuracy.

According to the petition, the public often struggles to distinguish between genuine and manipulated content, resulting in confusion, reputational damage and erosion of public trust.

Appearing for the state government, Advocate General Kamal Trivedi informed the bench that the issue deserved serious consideration and submitted that there has been terrible and widespread misuse of online content through deepfakes and synthetically generated material, causing extensive and irreparable damage.

The AG also cited the international position on the issue, noting that several countries have introduced stringent laws to regulate artificial intelligence and its misuse.

The matter will next come up for hearing on March 20.

