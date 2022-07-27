Who Is At Risk Of Developing Ovarian Cancer? Here's What You Need To Know

Pregnant women are at a lower risk of developing ovarian cancer

What is ovarian cancer?

As you may be aware, ovarian cancer is cancer that develops in our ovaries. As the name suggests, a drastic build-up of cancer cells in the ovaries can result in ovarian cancer. Most women have two ovaries that are connected to each other and are an integral part of our reproductive system.

Like many cases, ovarian cancer may also be a response to certain causes. Although ovarian cancer is not completely preventable. There are various ways through which you can lower your risk. However, to lower your risk of ovarian cancer, you must first understand the risks.

Who's at risk of ovarian cancer?

As discussed, there are various factors that help identify whether or not you are at risk of developing ovarian cancer. In this article, we discuss the possible risk factors and how can some of them be managed.

Here are conditions that make one prone to developing ovarian cancer:

1. Obesity

Obesity may lead to various reproductive complications. One of these complications is ovarian cancer. Women above the average weight have a higher possibility of having ovarian cancer.

2. Old age

Most cases of ovarian cancer have been reported in the age group 55-64 years. There are various other factors that may be more significant. However, women post the age of 50 may have a higher risk.

3. Late pregnancy

Women who have had kids post the age of 30 may be at a higher risk of developing ovarian cancer. Women who have not given birth to children are also at risk.

4. Hormone therapy post menopause

Hormone therapy is extremely common for women experiencing menopause. These medications work towards reducing symptoms of menopause but can increase the risk of ovarian cancer.

5. Family history

Like other cancers, people who have had a history of cancer in their family may be more prone to ovarian cancer.

6. Infertility

Studies have shown, that women who have faced infertility issues or have had trouble conceiving may be at a higher risk of developing ovarian cancer.

7. Smoking

Smoking has proven to cause the development of cancer cells in the body. This risk may even apply to ovarian cancer.

8. Other conditions

Various other conditions may later lead to ovarian cancer. Some of them are genetic issues, diabetes, endometriosis, etc.

Can the risk of ovarian cancer be lowered?

Having understood the most common risk factors, you can better understand your risks. As discussed, there are various factors that can be altered. Whereas some risk factors of ovarian cancer may not be avoidable.

Here are certain ways through which the risk of ovarian cancer can be lowered:

1. Pregnancy

Women who are or have been pregnant before the age of 30 are at a lower risk of developing ovarian cancer.

2. Organ removal

Organ removals can ensure you don't develop ovarian cancer. These may be hysterectomy, removal of ovaries, removal of fallopian tubes, etc.

3. Oral contraceptives

Oral contraceptives such as birth control pills may help reduce the risk of ovarian cancer. Studies show, that the longer period of consumption, the lesser the risk of ovarian cancer.

Understanding the risk factors can help you consciously avoid them to the extent possible. If you are at any of the risks that are unchangeable, you are advised to regularly get checkups. Regular checkups for cancer can help you navigate it at an early stage which can significantly increase your chances of overcoming it.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.