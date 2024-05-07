World Ovarian Cancer Day 2024: These Factors Might Increase Your Risk Of OC

World Ovarian Cancer Day 2024: As women age, the risk of developing ovarian cancer increases

World Ovarian Cancer Day, observed on May 8th each year, is dedicated to raising awareness about ovarian cancer, its symptoms, risk factors, and the importance of early detection and treatment. We can recognise this day by understanding various factors that might increase your risk of ovarian cancer. Keep reading as we share factors that might increase ovarian cancer risk.

Several factors can increase the risk of ovarian cancer:

1. Age

As women age, the risk of developing ovarian cancer increases. This is because ovarian cells may undergo more genetic mutations over time, increasing the likelihood of cancerous growth. Prevention involves regular health check-ups and screenings, especially as women get older.

2. Family history

Inherited mutations in genes such as BRCA1 and BRCA2 can interfere with the body's ability to repair damaged DNA, leading to the unchecked growth of ovarian cells. Prevention strategies may include genetic testing, regular screenings, and considering preventive surgeries in consultation with healthcare providers.

3. Personal history of cancer

Previous diagnoses of breast, colorectal, or uterine cancer may increase the risk of ovarian cancer. Regular follow-ups with healthcare providers and adherence to recommended screenings are essential for early detection and management.

4. Endometriosis

Endometriosis, a condition where the tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus grows outside the uterus, may increase ovarian cancer risk. The exact mechanism is not fully understood, but chronic inflammation and hormonal imbalances associated with endometriosis may contribute. Treatment of endometriosis and regular monitoring by healthcare providers can help manage the risk.

5. Obesity

Obesity is linked to hormonal imbalances and chronic inflammation, which can promote the growth of cancerous cells, including ovarian cancer. Maintaining a healthy weight through regular exercise and a balanced diet can help reduce the risk.

6. Reproductive history

Factors such as never having been pregnant, early onset of menstruation, and late menopause may increase ovarian cancer risk. Pregnancy and breastfeeding may slightly reduce the risk. However, these factors are not entirely modifiable. Nonetheless, regular screenings and other preventive measures should still be pursued.

7. Hormone replacement therapy (HRT)

Long-term use of oestrogen-only hormone replacement therapy after menopause may increase the risk of ovarian cancer. Limiting the duration and discussing alternative treatments with healthcare providers can help manage this risk.

8. Smoking

Smoking has been associated with a slightly increased risk of certain types of ovarian cancer. Quitting smoking and avoiding exposure to secondhand smoke can help reduce this risk.

9. Environmental factors

Exposure to certain environmental toxins or pollutants may increase the risk of ovarian cancer. While avoiding all environmental toxins may not be entirely possible, minimising exposure where feasible, such as through proper ventilation and protective measures in workplaces, can help mitigate this risk.

Overall, understanding these risk factors and adopting preventive measures, such as regular screenings, healthy lifestyle choices, and proactive management of underlying conditions, can help reduce the risk of ovarian cancer and improve overall health outcomes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.