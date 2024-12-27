Warning Signs Of Cancer That Can Appear In Women

The signs of cancer can differ between men and women due to differences in anatomy, hormones, and lifestyle factors. For example, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and cervical cancer primarily affect women due to their reproductive systems, while prostate cancer is exclusive to men. Hormonal variations can also influence symptoms like oestrogen and progesterone levels may contribute to specific cancer developments and manifestations in women. Additionally, lifestyle differences, like smoking habits or occupational exposures, can lead to varied symptoms and risks. Read on as we cover some warning signs of cancer found in women.

These cancer warning signs can be found in women

Sudden and significant weight loss without any dietary or exercise changes can indicate cancers such as pancreatic, ovarian, or gastrointestinal. It occurs because cancer cells consume a large amount of energy or cause metabolic disruptions. If you experience a loss of more than 5% of your body weight over a short time, consult a doctor.

Feeling unusually tired, even after rest, may indicate cancers like leukaemia or colon cancer. Cancer-related fatigue is caused by the body's energy being diverted to fight the disease or anaemia from blood cancers. Persistent fatigue that interferes with daily activities warrants medical evaluation.

Lumps, nipple discharge (other than breast milk), changes in skin texture, or redness could be signs of breast cancer. Regular self-exams and routine mammograms help in early detection. If you notice any unusual changes, it's essential to consult a healthcare provider immediately.

Bleeding between periods, after menopause, or excessive menstrual bleeding could indicate uterine or cervical cancer. These symptoms occur due to abnormal growths or lesions in the reproductive organs. Seek medical advice for any unexpected bleeding.

Chronic pain in the pelvic region, especially when coupled with bloating or a feeling of fullness, could suggest cancers like ovarian or uterine. Such pain often results from tumours pressing against surrounding organs or tissues.

New moles, changes in existing moles, or spots that bleed and don't heal can be signs of skin cancer. Women, especially those frequently exposed to the sun or tanning beds, should regularly check their skin for unusual changes and have them examined by a dermatologist.

Persistent indigestion, heartburn, or trouble swallowing might indicate throat, oesophageal, or stomach cancers. These symptoms occur because tumours in the digestive tract interfere with normal functioning. If these issues are chronic, seek medical evaluation.

Changes in urination frequency, urgency, or blood in the urine could indicate bladder or kidney cancer. These symptoms result from tumours obstructing the urinary tract or causing irritation.

A chronic cough or hoarseness lasting more than three weeks, particularly if accompanied by blood or weight loss, could signal lung or throat cancer. Smokers and individuals exposed to environmental toxins are at higher risk.

Early detection plays a critical role in effectively managing and treating cancer. Women should pay close attention to their bodies and consult a healthcare professional for any persistent or unusual symptoms. Regular screenings and check-ups are vital to catching cancer in its early stages.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.