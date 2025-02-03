World Cancer Day 2025: Add These 9 Foods To Your Daily Diet To Reduce Risk

World Cancer Day is observed annually on February 4th to raise awareness about cancer, promote its prevention, early detection, and treatment, and encourage global action to reduce its impact. With millions of lives affected by cancer each year, World Cancer Day plays a crucial role in spreading knowledge about lifestyle changes, screening programs, and advancements in treatment, ultimately working toward a world where cancer-related deaths are significantly reduced. Certain foods contain antioxidants, phytochemicals, fibre, and healthy fats that help protect cells from damage, reduce inflammation, and enhance the body's defence against cancer development. Keep reading as we share a list of foods you can add to your daily diet to reduce the risk of cancer.

Powerful foods you can add to your daily diet to reduce your cancer risk

1. Broccoli

Broccoli is rich in sulforaphane, a powerful compound that has been shown to inhibit the growth of cancer cells and boost detoxification processes. Studies suggest that sulforaphane may help reduce the risk of breast, prostate, and colon cancers. The high fibre content in broccoli also promotes gut health, reducing the risk of colorectal cancer.

2. Turmeric

Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, has strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that help slow cancer cell growth and prevent tumour formation. Studies suggest that curcumin can be particularly effective against breast, prostate, lung, and colon cancers.

3. Berries

Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries are loaded with anthocyanins and ellagic acid, antioxidants that protect cells from DNA damage and slow down cancer cell proliferation. Research shows that berries can reduce the risk of oesophageal, colon, and breast cancers.

4. Garlic

Garlic contains allicin, a compound known for its immune-boosting and anti-cancer properties. Studies indicate that consuming garlic regularly can lower the risk of stomach, colorectal, and prostate cancers by reducing inflammation and blocking cancer-causing substances.

5. Green tea

Green tea is packed with catechins, powerful antioxidants that help prevent cell damage and slow the growth of cancerous cells. Studies suggest that regular green tea consumption can reduce the risk of breast, liver, and prostate cancers. Enjoy 2–3 cups of green tea daily to benefit from its protective effects.

6. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are a rich source of lycopene, an antioxidant that gives them their red colour and is linked to a reduced risk of prostate, lung, and stomach cancers. Cooking tomatoes boosts lycopene absorption.

7. Nuts

Walnuts, almonds, and Brazil nuts contain omega-3 fatty acids, selenium, and polyphenols, all of which have anti-cancer properties. Research has linked nut consumption to a lower risk of colon, breast, and pancreatic cancers.

8. Leafy greens

Spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are packed with folate, carotenoids, and fibre, which help protect against DNA damage and slow tumour growth. These greens are particularly effective in reducing the risk of breast, skin, and stomach cancers.

9. Citrus fruits

Oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are high in vitamin C and flavonoids, which help neutralise harmful free radicals and boost immunity. Studies suggest that a diet rich in citrus fruits can lower the risk of oesophageal, stomach, and pancreatic cancers.

While no single food can completely prevent cancer, maintaining a balanced, nutrient-rich diet with a variety of antioxidant and fibre-rich foods can significantly reduce the risk. By making small changes to your diet and lifestyle, you can protect your long-term health and well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.