World Cancer Day 2025 Theme: 5 Lifestyle Changes To Reduce Your Risk

World Cancer Day is observed annually on February 4th. This global initiative aims to raise awareness about cancer prevention, detection, and treatment. World Cancer Day unites individuals, communities, and organizations from across the globe to highlight the challenges posed by cancer and inspire action to combat it. Events, campaigns, and activities are organized worldwide to educate the public and support patients and families impacted by cancer.

World Cancer Day 2025 Theme

Each year, World Cancer Day adopts a specific theme, focusing on different aspects of cancer care. The theme for World Cancer Day 2025-2027 is 'United by Unique.' This theme highlights the importance of personalized care and treatments to cater to each individual's unique needs.

Cancer prevention: Tips to reduce your risk

1. Quit tobacco

Tobacco use is one of the leading causes of cancer. If you smoke, seek help to quit, and avoid exposure to secondhand smoke.

2. Eat right

Focus on consuming a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Make conscious efforts to minimize the use of processed foods, red meats and sugary beverages. A healthy, well-balanced diet will help you maintain a healthy weight and control other risk factors.

3. Get regular check-ups

Early detection is key to effectively combating cancer. Regular screenings and check-ups can help detect and treat cancer early.

4. Get vaccinated

Vaccines can help prevent certain types of cancer, such as the HPV vaccine, which can reduce the risk of cervical and other cancers, and the Hepatitis B vaccine, which can protect against liver cancer.

5. Maintain a healthy BMI and stay physically active

Obesity is linked to various types of cancer. Aim for a balanced diet and regular physical activity to maintain a healthy weight.

World Cancer Day serves as a reminder of the need for continued commitment to reducing the global cancer burden.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.